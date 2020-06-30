Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Barcelona will be looking to get back on track in the La Liga title race when they take on Atlético Madrid for a huge match at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable and you live in the US, you can watch Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire Stick, or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Preview

Things haven’t been easy for Barca of late. Manager Quique Setien and his team reportedly had a heated discussion after Barcelona’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo last weekend. They had the lead twice, but just couldn’t hold on. Another loss here against Atlético will very likely end their title hopes this year. It was Barcelona’s second draw in three matches, and things apparently got a bit loud afterwards.

For his part, Setien says it’s all part of the game.

“There are always controversies, like in life, because we all have our own way of seeing things and thinking,” Setien said in a press conference on Monday. “But this is normal. I was not an easy player to deal with either. You have your own vision and the important thing is to convince everyone to defend a common cause. But I see it as something natural. I think the communication is good and I don’t attach importance to specific incidents.”

Barca star Lionel Messi says the team remains behind its coach, regardless of recent struggles or incidents. “There’s complete confidence in the coach. We’re already thinking about the second half of the season. We have a lot to improve. We’re top of the league, but we’re not playing well and we need to get back on our game,” Messi said this week.

Barcelona will be facing a steep challenge when they welcome Atlético, who have notched four straight victories, including wins over Osasuna, Real Valladolid, Levante and Alaves. Led by manager Diego Simeone, they have looked tight of late, and they plan on keeping it that way.

“I don’t give my opinion on what’s going on in other dressing rooms,” Simeone said when asked about the rumored conflicts stirring in his opponent’s locker room. “I just make an opinion on ours. We need to keep it protected, always take care of it and always manage the feeling of the players, which is the most important for a squad.”

Atlético is currently third in Spain’s top flight, so this match will be crucial for both teams. If they stay with the 4-4-2, Joao Felix and Diego Costa will likely be the front two leading the attack. Angel Correa, Koke, Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey should make up the midfield.

For Barcelona, Frenkie De Jong and Ousmane Dembélé will be out with injuries, while Atlético will be without the services of Koke, Stefan Savic, Sime Vrsaljko, Mario Hermosa.