Belmont Stakes 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The last leg of the Triple Crown is now the first as riders and horses assemble for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for the 152nd running of the prestigious event.

In the United States, Fox Sports 1 (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET) and Fox Sports 2 (2-3 p.m. ET) will have coverage of the undercard races, then the broadcast will move to NBC (2:45-6 p.m. ET) for the main race, which will start at approximately 5:42 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Belmont Stakes and all the undercard coverage live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets), FS1 and FS2 are three of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Belmont Stakes live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBC (live in most markets), FS1 and FS2 are all included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Belmont Stakes live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) and FS1 are two of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with those channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Belmont Stakes live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Belmont Stakes 2020 Preview

In a change of routine, the Belmont Stakes will set the pace in the race for an unprecedented Triple Crown. The biggest changes of note other than the date is that race will be 1 1/8 miles as opposed to the usual 1 1/3 and there will be no fans in attendance.

Here are the odds to win as of Friday evening, with the lane in parenthesis.

Tiz the Law (8) -135

Tap it to Win (1) +600

Sole Volante (2) +700

Dr. Post (9) +750

Pneumatic (10) +1600

Max Player (3) +1800

Modernist (4) +2200

Farmington Road (5) +2200

Fore Left (6) +4000

Jungle Runner (7) +5000

Tiz The Law is the heavy favorite for the Belmont and has been classified as a superstar horse by those in the know.

“Tiz The Law has been the best 3-year-old since January, basically, and he remains that,” retired Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey told The Associated Press. “He would have been favored in whatever Triple Crown race we ran first, so we have a superstar that we’re going to see on Saturday.”

The horse even has the attention of some rival trainers.

“It looks to me like [Tiz the Law] is training sensationally,” Todd Pletcher said, per the Washington Post. “He looks great on the racetrack. I think it’s not been an ideal scenario for anyone, but I think there’s no doubt in my mind that Barclay will have his horse ready to go.”

All the horses will have to deal with a race schedule that is anything but prototypical. That being said, Tiz The Law’s owner Jack Knowlton isn’t worried.

“Tiz will have to overcome a long layoff between races. It seems like a long time since the Florida Derby because it has been,” Knowlton said, per America’s Best Racing. “But he had a lot of time off before the Holy Bull and the Florida Derby. In each case, it was no problem for him. We do not expect that to be a problem now.

“This is a strange year in all kinds of ways. Obviously, the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby is nothing like it has been in the past. The configuration of the Triple Crown is upside down, as I like to call it. If we’re fortunate enough to win this race, it would not be until the third of October that we would have the Preakness as the final leg of the Triple Crown.”

The race for the Triple Crown will continue on Sept. 5 with the Kentucky Derby, wrapping up with the Preakness on Oct. 3.