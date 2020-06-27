How to Watch Breeders Cup Challenge Series 2020 Online

The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series takes place this Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, and it features two races: the Stephen Foster Stakes and the Fleur de Lis Stakes Handicap.

On June 27, the Fleur de Lis Stakes and Stephen Foster Stakes–both Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races–will be broadcast on NBC starting at 5 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch both races live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2020 Preview

The Fleur de Lis Stakes Handicap will be a qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, and the winner of the Stephen Foster Stakes will head to the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in Keeneland on November 7, so there’s a great deal at stake in both races.

The Fleur de Lis Stakes Handicap is a 1 1/8 mile race, with the winner taking home a $200,000 purse. Midnight Bisou will be the horse to beat, with Serengeti Empress offering the best chance to upset her. Chocolate Kisses, Motion Emotion, Go Google Yourself, Another Broad and Red Dane round out the rest of the group.

Midnight Bisou is 0-2 in her two previous races at Churchill Downs, however, so don’t be surprised if Serengeti Empress pulls off an upset. The four-year-old filly’s trainer, Tom Amoss, thinks the work they have put in could make all the difference. “This is a tough matchup against a champion, but the way our horse has prepared for this has us very confident she’ll put in a great performance,” Amoss said.

The Stephen Foster Stakes, like the Fleur de Lis, is a 1 1/8 mile race on a dirt track. The purse is over twice as large in this race though, with the winning horse and jockey taking home $500,000.

The race will be Tom’s d’Etat’s to lose. He has won his last three races, and will be the favorite here. He’ll see his strongest competition from By My Standards, with Pirate’s Punch a potential upset candidate. Owendale, Fearless, and Multiplier could also surprise, with Alkhaatam and Silver Dust the major long shots in the race.

Tom’s d’Etat’s trainer, Al Stall Jr., is excited about his horse’s chances, but he’s taking it one race at a time. “Obviously, it took us a while for him to realize all his potential, but here we are. We haven’t really mapped out a firm schedule beyond this, but we all know what’s up ahead. Let’s get through this one before we go any farther,” he said.

Bret Calhoun, trainer of By My Standards, says Tom’s d’Etat “deserves all the respect he’s been getting,” but he believes in his horse a bit more. “I can’t say I’d trade places with anybody. Our horse is doing very, very well,” Calhoun said prior to the race.

As with most major sporting events, there will be no fans in attendance at either race due to COVID-19 precautions.