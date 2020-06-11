How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 Online Without Cable

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm highlight a star-studded field as the PGA Tour kicks back into gear from an extended hiatus for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Television coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch complete coverage of the tournament streaming on your computer, phone, or other device:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Charles Schwab Challenge via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Charles Schwab Challenge on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Charles Schwab Challenge on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 60-plus live TV channels included in Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Charles Schwab Challenge live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 Charles Schwab Challenge Preview

The PGA is officially back as players tee up for the Charles Schwab at Colonial, the first tournament since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March. And the return did not hit a snag, with The Associated Press reporting that all 487 tests of players, caddies and essential personnel were negative for COVID-19.

“I think it’s important to make sure that we go through all these things because I want to play,” Brooks Koepka said. “I know everybody out here wants to play, I know the fans want to see us play, so we’ve got to take all those protocols seriously if we really want to be out here for the rest of the year.”

Still, players and caddies will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines on the course as much as possible, which might not be so easy.

“It’s going to be very easy to fall back into old habits because it’s just what we’ve done,” Rory McIlroy told reporters Wednesday. “I’d say for the viewing public just to give the players and caddies a little bit of leeway if they see something on TV that isn’t quite right. We’re having to figure it out as we go along, as well.”

Other sports like the UFC have had their time, but McIlroy stressed the importance of this tournament despite the lack of a prestigious trophy or green jacket.

“I think this week is very important because golf will be the center of the sports world, which it usually a few weeks a year is,” McIlroy told the AP. “But for people to have something to watch on TV where they actually don’t know the outcome I think is going to be nice for them. So I think that’ll be a good thing.

“And I think it’s an important week because golf can show that we can play in a socially distant manner. We can conduct a tournament and adhere to all the safety protocols that have been put in place.”

As far as the odds go, McIlroy is locked in as the favorite at +800. Jon Rahm is next at +1200, followed by Justin Thomas at +1600.

Something of note is that the PGA Tour decided to leave the 8:46 a.m. tee time vacant in memory of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests around the nation against police brutality and racism in policing. The number is significant because authorities say Floyd was pinned to the ground for 8 minutes, 46 seconds under a Minnesota police officer’s knee before he died.

“It has quickly become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community,” a memo from the PGA said.