How to Watch Chelsea vs Leicester FA Cup in USA

It will be a Premier League showdown in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday when third-placed Leicester City host fourth-placed Chelsea at King Power Stadium.

In the United States, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch every FA Cup match live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has every match of the FA Cup in the US, plus other international soccer, other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Chelsea vs Leicester live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Preview

The rivalry between these two squads continues here, with Chelsea getting the better of Leicester in recent years, losing only two of the last 20 games in all competitions. The Foxes have never won the FA Cup, and manager Brendan Rodgers is absolutely using that as a way to motivate his team.

“The club has not won the competition,” Rodgers said this week. “There is a real motivating factor for us to do it for ownership, the players and supporters. We’ve shown our intent in the cup competitions, getting to the semi-final of the League Cup and now the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. We now want to get to the final. That has been the aim since the outset.”

Rodgers will have midfielder Dennis Praet back for this match, but defenders Daniel Amartey and Ricardo Pereira will be out with injuries. Chelsea will also be a bit shorthanded, as defender Fikayo Tomori and forward Callum Hudson-Odoi will also miss due to injury.

Chelsea will be led by Christian Pulisic, who has two goals since play has resumed after shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues are coming off a 2-1 win against Manchester City on Thursday, with Pulisic hitting one of the team’s two goals. Chelsea will need him firing on all cylinders in this one if they want to hold off Rodgers and company.

The last time both teams played each other in the quarterfinals of this tourney was in the 2017-18 FA Cup at King Power Stadium. Chelsea emerged victorious in that one, and they’ll be looking to win their third trophy in two seasons.

Rodgers says his squad is ready for the challenge, however.

“We know it will be a tough game against a very talented squad but we’ve had two games against Chelsea this season where we could have won both games. Hopefully we can take the next step now.”