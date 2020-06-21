How to Watch ESPYs 2020 Online Without Cable

ESPN’s annual celebration of the best athletes and moments in sports, the ESPY Awards, will air Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

2020 ESPY Awards Preview

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA great Sue Bird will host this year’s show, which will look much different than previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hosts will be filming their segments from separate locations, and some things have been trimmed a bit. Multiple awards won’t be handed out, with the event instead focusing on narrative awards, which showcase athletes who have gone above and beyond in the areas of public and/or community service.

Among the trophies to be handed out Sunday evening include the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, the Pat Tillman Award for Service, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers is this year’s recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, and he recently discussed what it meant to have his name attached to the legendary Ashe.

“I’m incredibly humbled by it,” Love said. “It’s really a profound honor if you look back at that group of men and women who I admire. Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, to name a few. It’s very, very humbling to see my name next to those. I just feel like I have so much more work to do. Those are people who put in a lifetime of work. With my name next to theirs, I have an obligation and opportunity to make a lot of change in the world of mental health. I know what Arthur Ashe stood for and what he was about, especially being around UCLA. It’s just tough for me even now to put it into words what this means because it’s so much bigger than the realm of sports.”

Another new element to this year’s show will be the inclusion of reaction footage. As producers informed them they were being honored at the ESPYs, the winners’ reactions were filmed, and the audience will be able to see the moment captured on video. Jeff Smith, the vice president of ESPN’s parent company MaggieVision Productions, said it worked out so well, he plans to include the segment in future shows.

“Being able to capture that moment where we tell them worked out amazingly well. We have a couple of these really incredibly emotional moments,” he said. “When the world comes back, and we’re able to put people back into a theater and do it right, we might want to include that, even though we don’t have to, because it was such a great discovery.”

There will also be a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died tragically with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.