Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Lionel Messi and Barcelona return to La Liga action after an extended COVID-19 hiatus to take on Mallorca on Saturday.

In the United States, the match (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable and you live in the US, you can watch Mallorca vs Barcelona on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire Stick, or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

BeIN Sports and beIN Sports en Español are two of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for your FuboTV free trial, you can then watch a live stream of Mallorca vs Barcelona (English or Spanish broadcast) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the match up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV offers several different bundles and add-ons, many of which include beIN Sports and/or beIN Sports en Español. Sling is the cheapest streaming service with beIN Sports if you plan on keeping it long term.

Both the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” (49 channels) and “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” (58 channels) bundles include beIn Sports and each cost $30 for the first month ($40 per month after that):

Get Sling TV

The “World Sports” package (seven channels) includes beIN Sports and costs $10 per month or $60 for a year:

Get Sling TV World Sports

The “Best of Spanish” package (23 channels) includes beIN Sports en Español and beIn Sports Connect (more on that below). It costs $5 per month for the first month ($10 per month after that):

Get Sling TV Best of Spanish

Once signed up for any of the above Sling TV packages, you can watch a live stream of Mallorca vs Barcelona (English or Spanish broadcast) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, 10 hours of cloud DVR comes included with Sling TV.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona continues its title defense during an unprecedented season as they take on lowly Mallorca. Barca will have Lionel Messi at full-strength for the matchup, which was uncertain when he missed some training sessions last week.

“Messi knows how to manage himself. If he senses a risk, he will be the first to say he needs a rest,” Barcelona coach Quique Setien said. “Of course, the more certain players are on the pitch, the better. But it’s important to manage any issues because if you let it develop into a problem, you could lose a player for four or five games.”

Luis Suarez will be ready for limited action in the matchup, although Setien was uncertain if he would be bale to go the whole 90 minutes.

“It would be taking a risk that we are probably not going to take. He is in good condition and getting better every day but after five months it’s true that it will be good for him to play and he will need some games to be the best Luis Suarez,” he told ESPN. “Of course, the more certain players are on the pitch, the better. But it’s important to manage any issues because if you let it develop into a problem, you could lose a player for four or five games.”

On paper Barcelona is a big favorite, as evident by the -400 line for them to win the matchup. However, Mallorca has been tricky at Son Moix. Some notable results from the squad include beating Real Madrid 1-0, besting Valencia 4-1 and topping Villarreal 3-1. Mallorca is fighting against relegation and points would go a long way in their battle to avoid it.

However, Mallorca understands what they face in Barcelona, a team that walloped them 5-2 the first time around this season in a matchup that featured a Messi hat trick.

“I think when you face Barcelona, you always have two sides,” Moreno told reporters Friday. “On one hand, there is big excitement because you want to enjoy the chance of playing against this kind of player.

“We will have in front of us the best player in the world by far, who is Messi. There will be many more [players in the Barca team], but especially Messi, the one who makes the difference compared to the others. … So, we will have the opportunity to enjoy watching Messi, and we have to as the football fans we are, but, on the other hand, we will suffer him as well. In fact, we did already in the other game when he scored a hat-trick.”