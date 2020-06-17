Man City vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Man City will welcome Arsenal when the Premier League returns to action Wednesday at Etihad Stadium.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Man City vs Arsenal on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Man City vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will take on his former mentor when he faces Pep Guardiola and Man City. Arteta spent three seasons as Guardiola’s assistant, and Guardiola is looking forward to the reunion. “I’m so excited to see him, one of the nicest people I ever met. It was a joy for me and for all of us to work with him,” Guardiola said when asked about facing Arteta.

“The feeling I have is he’s happy there and doing an incredible job. I’m looking forward to seeing him. He knows absolutely everything of us, he was an incredibly important part of our success, he helped us to be who were were and who we are. We are delighted he will come back, especially if he is happy there. We sent a message an hour and a half ago. It was about the wine we are going to drink after the game if social distance allows,” Guardiola said.

Arteta, who has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 a few months ago, says his team is finally ready to go despite myriad recent obstacles. “Obviously, we had a big turning point with the coronavirus and being away from each other for three months, but we’ve been trying to keep going in our direction, being close in contact and communication with our players and our staff and I think we are in a really good position to move forward,” Arteta said this week.

Like Guardiola, Arteta is looking forward to facing his friend. “In my coaching career and my personal life, he has an enormous influence,” Arteta said about Guardiola. “If I have to talk about the person he is, his values, the way he has treated me and how he deals with the players and the staff around him, its phenomenal. As a coach, I have learned so much from him, we have spent some amazing moments together, some difficult ones as well, but the experience next to him has been incredible.”

Man City will try to avoid losing back-to-back games, but their home field may not have much of an advantage with no fans present. Still, they’ll be facing an Arsenal squad that has seen its last five league away games end in draws, so Guardiola’s squad should have the upper hand, particularly because they’ll also be getting Leroy Sane back. Aymeric Laporte will also be bacxk in the lineup for Man City.