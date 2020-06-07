Nunes vs Spencer Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 250

It’s officially time for the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all-time to make her first title defense at featherweight, as Amanda Nunes (19-4) takes on contender Felicia Spencer (8-1) in the main event of UFC 250 from Nevada.

The main PPV card starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Nunes vs Spencer fifth (and last) on the card. You can only order the PPV fights through ESPN+. Here’s how:

Nunes vs. Spencer Preview

The UFC is back with some potential history to be made as Nunes makes the first defense of the featherweight belt she won off of Cris “Cyborg” Justino back in December of 2018. Nunes is seeking to become the first female multi-weight class title holder to successfully defend both belts. Both fighters made weight, giving the fight the green light to go.

“It will be history, you know?” Nunes says, per Yahoo Sports. “I will get this one for sure. There is no doubt in my mind. I’m going to do my job and make some history. But my job has become history now. This is going to be the first [woman] to defend titles in two weight classes. History, you know? Now, when I fight, I’m making history.”

Nunes has taken down nearly two full divisions since her loss to Cat Zingano back in 2014. She’s won 10 straight fights, with only three going to decision, looking untouchable for the most part. However, Spencer is excited to be the headliner and is embracing the underdog role for her first shot at a UFC belt.

“It’s surreal and it takes a lot to sink in to see I’m headlining a card,” Spencer told BJPENN.com. “But, I’m so focused on what I need to do and all the extra stuff I just take in stride. I’m honored to be in the position I’m in.”

“I love being the underdog. The more people who doubt me does not impact me in any way. If anything it gives me more motivation to perform. I also have no pressure on me so I’m ready to shock the world. This is also not my first time being a massive underdog and probably won’t be the last. Upsets happen all the time and I’m ready to pull off a big one.”

The bantamweight division will be on display with a pair of important fights with title fight implications with Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen.

Eyes will be on former champ Garbrandt to see if he can prove the haters wrong who have said he might have hit his expiration date, having been knocked out in three consecutive fights.

“I don’t think I was ever in a mindset where I don’t want to fight cause I feel like every time that I tried to draw away from fighting, I was always pulled back in,” Garbrandt explained when speaking to MMA Fighting. “Without fighting, I don’t think I would be as happy in this life.

“It’s not an option for me [to stop fighting]. I want to fight. I love to fight. It’s about finding that passion, that drive. Keeping that drive alive. Keeping that hunger alive.”

Here’s the full card for the event: