Spurs vs Man United Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

The Tottenham Spurs will take on Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Friday.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Spurs vs Man United on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Spurs vs Man United live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

NBC Sports Network is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Spurs vs Man United live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC Sports Network is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBCSN if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Spurs vs Man United live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Spurs vs Man United Preview

United hasn’t lost in awhile, regardless of the 100 day break due to COVID-19 precautions. Manchester has won eight of its last 11, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has also managed to draw the other three games, going an impressive 8-0-3 in that stretch.

The Spurs, however, have lost their last six matches, and manager Jose Mourinho will be more than a bit glad to have three of his best players back in the lineup.

Harry Kane is slated to return against Man United, as is Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son.

“Does he have 90 minutes, 80, 70, 60? I don’t know,” Mourinho said when he was asked about Kane’s status. “Only the game will tell us that. Is he in his top form? We don’t know. It is not a little training session. He’s had around six months without playing a football match. But he has worked extremely well, he is an amazing professional and is going to start tomorrow.”

Additional drama in this one could come as a result of history: Mourinho will also be taking on his former club — and despite any weird feelings that may accompany him throughout the match, he and his squad are ready to go. “It is a strange battle to fight but at the same time it is a great challenge and a great motivation,” he said this week. “I will try not to look at that points difference. That is why I cannot tell you exactly the difference in points we have to our opponents. We have to look to this incredible challenge in the way that every game we will try to win.”

The Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table, so they’ll really need to pull one out here. They lead Man United by a spot, as Solskjaer’s squad sits at ninth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team has been preparing for their inevitable return despite the myriad uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a great game. A big game against one of the best teams in the league, Champions League finalists less than a year ago, a hard game. We prepared as well as we can, we’ve had a couple of in-house 11 v 11s and one 11 v 11 vs West Brom, which will hopefully stand us in good stead. We’re young, they look fit and ready, and we’ll see tomorrow night.”