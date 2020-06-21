‘NOS4A2’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Episode 1 Online

NOS4A2 is back for Season 2 on AMC. The first episode airs tonight, June 21, 2020. Tonight’s premiere airs at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch NOS4A2 Season 2 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AMC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AMC is included in either the Sling Orange (31 total channels) or Sling Blue (45 total channels) channel package. They both cost $20 for the first month and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AMC Premiere

AMC Premiere is another option, but this one only works if you already have a cable or satellite subscription. It won’t work if you’re outside the U.S. or if you cut the cable cord.

The website notes: “You can subscribe to AMC Premiere as long as AMC is part of your TV package. If you suspend or cancel your TV Provider account, your AMC Premiere subscription will no longer be active.”

People who are subscribed to AMC Premiere get to see NOS4A2 episodes 48 hours early (tonight’s episode is already available this way). You can get a free trial if you want to try out the service first.

‘NOS4A2’ Recap

If you need a refresher on how Season 1 ended, here’s a quick look.

The series ended with a two-part finale. At first, Vic McQueen escaped from Bing’s basement and then warned Craig not to go after Bing. Vic decided to take the shorter way to Iowa to try to save Maggie, and that’s when Craig decided to ignore her advice. He went to Bing’s house to kill him, but he lost the fight and ended up in Craig’s trunk as Bing sought to prove to Charlie Manx that he was committed.

Vic is able to save Maggie, and then they learn that Craig is gone. They find signs of a struggle at Bing’s house, and Maggie decided to call the police and report that Bing kidnapped Craig and Vic. Meanwhile, Vic takes the Shorter Way again to confront Manx.

Bing tells Manx that Vic doesn’t belong in Christmasland because he found drugs and condoms in her room. Manx can no longer make Vic the “mother” of his “kids” in Christmasland, but she and Craig can still be fed to the children.

This whole thing ended up being a trap for Vic, though. Manx wanted to find Vic’s Inscape (the Shorter way) and destroy it. After Vic arrived, he picks up her bike (her “Knife” to enter the Shorter Way) and throws it onto the Inscape bridge, managing to destroy both of them.

Maggie, meanwhile, is able to convince Detective Hutter that she has special powers with tiles, and that she, Vic, and Manx are all connected to those powers.

Vic is able to find Craig at the farmhouse and tries to free him from the trunk, but there’s a big fight and it doesn’t work out. Vic barricades herself and Manx sets the house on fire since he can’t get to her. Trapped on the second floor, she watches him taking Craig away. She gets away and is picked up by Lou, who takes her to a gas station. She’s calling Maggie when she sees Manx pull up with Craig, who’s trying to free himself.

Vic and Lou confront Manx together at his car, while Craig’s trying to get free. She sets Manx and his car on fire in an attempt to ultimately get Craig out, but the plan backfires on her. The gas tank explodes and Bradley and Craig are killed. Manx is now in a coma.

Vic, at the hospital later, is told she’s pregnant with Craig’s baby. Vic ultimately leaves town and returns to Gunbarrel, working in the garage with Lou. Bing, meanwhile, has escaped and created a new House of Sleep. He’s now working at a dental office, and Manx is in a prison hospital in a coma. But Manx reawakens when a mechanic tries to repair his car (which is his “Knife.”)

We see through some flash-forwards that Vic decides to keep the baby so Craig can live on through his child. She’s still wanting to save the children in Christmasland, but her powers are seriously hurt since Manx destroyed her Inscape.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates