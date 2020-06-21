‘Perry Mason’ Live Stream: How to Watch the HBO Series Online

HBO is kicking off its new Perry Mason series tonight on June 21, 2020. The new series premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern in HBO’s coveted Sunday night time slot. This is where we’ve seen some great series previously, like Game of Thrones and Watchmen. Here’s how to watch the series online.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Perry Mason on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Stream with HBO Services like Max, Go & Now

You can also stream on HBO’s services, like HBO Max and HBO Now.

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. The service has a monthly price but it also offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

HBO Go would be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. It’s also worth noting that this service is being discontinued very soon and people will soon be using HBO Max instead.

HBO Max is HBO’s newest streaming service. If you have access to HBO Go (which comes with a cable HBO subscription), then you might already have free access to HBO Max.You’ll have free access to HBO Max if you already subscribe to HBO (and thus HBO Go) through one of the providers at this link, and more providers are being added all the time.

If you already have a subscription to HBO Now, then you also have a subscription to HBO Max. You should already have access to HBO Max at no extra cost if you meet certain qualifications.

If you don’t already have an HBO subscription of any kind, you can still qualify for a free trial of HBO Max to see if you like the new streaming service. Just create an account here and you’ll be given a free trial that’s available for new customers only.

‘Perry Mason’ Preview

Perry Mason: Official Trailer | HBOEveryone is guilty of something. The new original series Perry Mason, starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys, premieres June 21 at 9PM on HBO. Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American Fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself. #HBO #PerryMasonHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Official Site of Perry Mason on HBO: https://itsh.bo/perry-mason-series Watch Now Get HBO: https://itsh.bo/ways-to-get Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo Perry Mason: Official Trailer | HBO 2020-05-29T17:00:16Z

Perry Mason premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central tonight on HBO. Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series focuses on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression — but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

Here’s a video about the characters in the new series.

Perry Mason: Meet the Characters | HBODive deeper into Perry Mason's rich world of characters with writers Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones and cast members Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk and Juliet Rylance as they explore both the new and familiar personas introduced in Season 1. New episodes, Sundays at 9PM on HBO. #HBO #PerryMasonHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Official Site of Perry Mason on HBO: https://itsh.bo/perry-mason-series Watch Now Get HBO: https://itsh.bo/ways-to-get Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo Perry Mason: Meet the Characters | HBO 2020-06-20T17:00:02Z

Here’s a look at the cast for the new series. Season 1 will be eight episodes long.

Matthew Rhys plays the titular role of Perry Mason. His many credits include A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Lloyd Vogel), Death and Nightingales, The Americans (Phillip Jennings), The Bastard Executioner, Girls, Burnt, Death Comes to Pemberley, Brothers & Sisters (Kevin Walker), The Edge of Love, Patagonia, Metropolis (Matthew Bishop), Backup, and much more.

Other cast members include:

Tatiana Maslany – Sister Alice

Juliet Rylance – Della Street

Chris Chalk – Paul Drake

Nate Corddry – Matthew Dodson

Rachel Boulware – Reporter

Jedediah Jenk – Church choir

Nick La Croix – Alcolyte

Austin Sloan – Cop

Bruno Trova – Reporter

Drew Walton – Reporter

Heather Shields – Stenographer

Denys Toliarenko – Reporter Crazy Fred

John Lithgow – Elias ‘E.B.’ Jonathan

Jeanne Carr – Spirted congregant

Drew Hinckley – Juror #5

Richard Lawrence – Policeman

Karl Makinen – Commander Joe Morton

Shea Whigham – Pete Strickland

And more

Reviews are positive for the new series. NBC News reports that the new series is “very noir” and unlike anything we’ve seen before. But it also feels odd if you watch the old Perry Mason, since this one is very 1940s. It’s about LA in the Great Depression and has a big cast of characters.

The Verge wasn’t quite as loving with the series, saying that it’s beautiful but maybe not needed. They note that this reboot isn’t really related to the old series at all, except by name. And this one is more of a detective story rather than a legal drama.

All in all, this looks like a beautiful series that you’ll definitely want to check out.

