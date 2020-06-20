Watford vs Leicester City Live Stream: Watch Online in USA

The Premier League is officially back, with Watford and Leicester City kicking off several exciting Saturday matches.

In the United States, the match starts at 7:30 a.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Watford vs Leicester City Preview

Watford manager Nigel Pearson knows his opponent well. Pearson managed Leicester City on two occasions: from 2008-2010, and from 2011-2015. Now, he’ll be leading his own squad against them.

“Leicester have had a very good season so far, they’re a stable football club with a manager with a lot of ambition and ability,” Pearson said this week. “They have talented individuals and are a very effective team as well. Where they are in the league speaks volumes.” But Pearson is not overly concerned about nostalgia or his former team.

“At the moment, my absolute focus is on trying to retain our (Premier League) status. I spent two spells as manager at Leicester and had success in both periods and enjoyed my time there. I’ve got a lot of respect for that club… and I know my place in the story.”

Isaac Success will be out for Watford after rupturing his Achilles, and the squad will also be without Gerard Deulofeu and Daryl Janmaat.

For his part, Pearson is laser-focused on the task at hand. “My job and our job is preparing the players, who have been excellent in getting on with and being very resilient in dealing with, a set of circumstances which aren’t necessarily ideal. We’re playing at home, we’re playing against a very good side, it would be nice to have our own fans here but they’re not, so it’s how you’re able to deal with the situation and hopefully our players will be able to isolate all the emotional side of it and just deal with the sterile environment.”

As for Leicester City, they are looking to qualify for the Champions League next season, and are currently in third place. Manager Brendan Rodgers is expecting a tough matchup, but he’s also unsure how teams are going to come out of this extended break.

They [Watford] are a powerful team and they have got good players, you just don’t know how teams will come back into this period, but I think for all of our games, we expect a tough game,” Rodgers said this week. “Nigel has gone there and given them confidence. He has gone in there and galvanised them, organised them and given them an opportunity. Of course they are at that end of the table where every game is so important, but it is likewise for us, it is equally important in a different way and we will go there to get a result.”

Watford have won three straight home league games against Leicester.