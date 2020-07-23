Blazers vs Pacers Scrimmage Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers will get their first taste of bubble ball as they face off in a scrimmage on Wednesday.

The scrimmage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBA TV (nationally), NBC Sports Northwest (locally in Blazers market) and Pacers.com (if you live within 75 miles of downtown Indianpolis).

If you don’t have cable or aren’t that close to Indianapolis, here’s how to stream the Blazers vs Pacers scrimmage live online:

Blazers vs Pacers Scrimmage Preview

The NBA restart is just a week away and teams are tuning up with some friendly scrimmages after more than four months off. The Pacers are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and have their postseason spot locked up, although they could jostle for position in the standings during the eight seeding games that will follow the scrimmages.

The big question for the Pacers in the scrimmages will be how All-Star guard Victor Oladipo looks.

“He’s going through the practices and he’s looking good,” McMillan said. “Our first scrimmage is Thursday and we’ll see how our guys feel and get them minutes accordingly. Right now, there is no restrictions on anyone.”

Oladipo originally opted out of the NBA restart to rehab his quadriceps tendon, but has said it’s a “strong possibility” that could change. He is currently in the bubble in Orlando.

“At the end of the day, the only thing I’m concerned about is my team, my knee and being able to make sure that I can perform and help them at the highest level possible in this organization right here,” Oladipo said. “So, that’s all I’m focused on. I’m taking it one day at a time, reassessing it every day and from there I’ll make my decision.”

The Blazers are currently on the outside looking in on the playoffs as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, 3.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies. Portland is also competing with New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix for the final spot.

“As far as where we are right now, we haven’t had a bad practice,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “I’ve been very pleased with what we’ve been able to accomplish in practice. The focus has been really good. The players’ energy has been good. It’s been very encouraging.”

The Blazers have become a trendy pick to be a problem for the top-seeded Lakers in the first-round of the playoffs. A secret weapon the Blazers could unleash is their big lineup with big-men Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside playing together.

“There’s no question you’ll see it,” said Stotts.

Nurkic has not played a game this season, rehabbing from a bad broken leg in March of last year.

“It’s been blessed,” Nurkic said. “It’s 14 months play the first practice with the team, with the full squad, pretty much. Just that joy and excitement and passing, I feel like just learn the basketball is something I really missing.”