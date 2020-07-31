Celtics vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In what just may be a potential preview of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) will take on the Boston Celtics (43-21) Friday evening.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Celtics vs Bucks Preview

The Bucks and Celtics have met twice prior to the season stoppage in March, with each team winning on its own home court. Thus, a battle in the NBA’s bubble seems all the more intriguing.

Celtics standout Kemba Walker thinks his team is ready to face the top team in the East. “We all know they are one of the best teams in our league right now,” Walker said this week. “It’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to give us an opportunity to kind of work on things. It’s good. It’s good to get those guys for the first game, just because we know it’s going to be a tough challenge.”

Led by likely MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 boards a game, the Bucks were one of the hardest teams to stop prior to the NBA’s four-month hiatus, and that won’t likely change now that action is resuming. They’re averaging 118.6 points a game, but their strong suit is defense, boasting an NBA-best 101.6 defensive efficiency rating.

The Bucks will be without two key role players, however. Starting point guard Eric Bledsoe, along with backup guard Pat Connaughton missed all three scrimmages after testing positive for COVID-19 and arriving late to the bubble. Both will miss the game, and their absences could very well be a factor in this one.

For the Celtics, Jason Tatum leads the way with 23.6 points a game, and Walker is second on the team in scoring with 21.2 points per contest. Boston is netting 113 points a game, and they won’t have an easy task Friday against this stingy Milwaukee defense.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens certainly won’t be overlooking the Bucks, though. “They are the best defense in the league,” Stevens said. “Offensively, they’re great. They play up-and-down the court. They are super physical. And something that not a lot of people talk about is how old they are. They just know. They know the game inside and out. They’ve played it for a long time. They’ve got a lot of guys that know what they do best surrounding an uber-talented guy in Giannis and several other high, high caliber players.”

As for Giannis, he and the first-place Bucks are taking it one game at a time in what he considers to be a beyond challenging season.

“I feel like at the end of the day this is gonna be the toughest championship you could ever win,” Antetokounmpo said. “Because the circumstances are really, really tough right now. Whoever wants it more is gonna go out there and take it.”