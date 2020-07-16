Chivas vs America Copa Semifinal Live Stream: How to Watch Online

After Cruz Azul advanced to the title game on Wednesday in thrilling fashion, Guadalajara Chivas and Club America will battle for the other spot in the final of the preseason Copa por Mexico tournament at Estadio Akron.

Chivas vs Club America Preview

The Copa por Mexico has given a chance for Liga MX teams to tune-up before the season kicks off, but it has also provided some top-notch action as well after an extended break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chivas has notched a pair of wins and a loss in the tournament, while America went 1-1-1. The Clásico Nacional semifinal between the two squads will give one team a chance to play for the title.

Chivas, however, will be playing without their manager Luis Fernando Tena, who tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced the positive test in a statement.

“According to protocol, last Tuesday, July 14, in Chivas we carried out a round of COVID-19 detection tests on the members of the First Team, technical staff, management and staff that will travel this Thursday to CDMX to play the National Classic in the framework of the Semifinal of the Cup for Mexico. This morning we received the results of the 52 tests, among which the one from our Technical Director, Luis Fernando Tena, came out positive. Unlike previous occasions, today the institution publishes the name of our affected member because he agreed to do it, and later we will share his message via social networks.”

America has won three of the last four against Chivas, including the most recent matchup in September in convincing fashion, 4-1. Chivas last win against their rival came in 2017.

“America has to be won, because it is the National Classic that everyone expects,” Chivas center-back Antonio Briseño told Soy Football. “America has to be beaten even in the marbles.”

America is the favorite in the matchup, at +115 per Bovada. Chivas is +200 to take home the victory, with the over-under set at 2.5 goals.

As the tournament goes on, Mexico is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The country recorded 836 more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 7,051 more coronavirus cases earlier this week.

Cruz Azul advanced to the championship in thrilling fashion, besting the Tigres 2-1 on penalty kicks. It was the closes Cruz Azul has come to defeat, as they are now 4-0 in the tournament. Cruz Azul did not play Chivas in the tournament but beat America 4-1 earlier in the group stage.