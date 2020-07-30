Clippers vs. Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two Western Conference powerhouses are set to clash as the NBA season kick back into gear with LeBron James and the Lakers taking on the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers on Thursday from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT (nationally), Spectrum SportsNet (locally in Lakers markets) and Fox Sports Prime Ticket (locally in Clippers markets).

Clippers vs. Lakers Preview

The NBA is back, but it’s been anything but a layup for the league to get restarted since the league went on hold March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to ESPN, the cost for the bubble environment will eclipse $150 million.

A total of 22 teams were invited for the restart based on their position in the standings when the season was stopped. The squads will play eight seeding games to determine the 16 playoff teams, with a twist. If the team with the eighth-best record in its conference is four games or fewer ahead of the team with the ninth-best record in the same conference, there will be a play-in tournament for the final spot. The No. 9 seed will have to win two consecutive games against the eighth to punch their playoff ticket.

But the Lakers and Clippers won’t have to worry about play-in games. Both LA squads have locked up a playoff spot and a high one at that. The Lakers are sitting at a comfortable 49-14 and should be able to hold on to the top seed in the West, barring disaster. The Clippers are hot on their tail at 44-20, but have to overcome the loss of multiple players who are in quarantine. Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley will be held out against the Lakers.

The Lakers are trying to overcome some losses of their own. Starting guard Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA restart and veteran Rajon Rondo fractured his hand during a practice in the bubble. There were worries earlier in the week that star big man Anthony Davis could be held out after suffering an eye-poke during a scrimmage, but the former No. 1 overall pick says he’s good to go.

“That’s the plan,” Davis told reporters after taking part in a full practice on Wednesday. “I’ll get evaluated again tonight by one of the doctors here and kind of get an update from them. … That’s the plan, for me to play.”

Here are the top 10 contenders for the title, based on odds provided by Odds Shark. The Lakers, Bucks and Clippers are the favorites before a big drop off.