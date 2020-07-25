Heat vs Jazz Scrimmage Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Miami Heat and Utah Jazz will rev up for some scrimmage action on Saturday at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The scrimmage starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBA TV. It will also be on local markets on ATTSN-RM and FS Sun, but those will be on tape delays. The NBA TV broadcast will be live.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Heat vs Jazz Scrimmage Preview

After winning their first bubble scrimmage, the Heat will look to stay hot as they take on the Jazz. Miami got some good news this week as All-Star big man Bam Adebayo and young gun guard Kendrick Nunn rejoined the team. The two had tested positive for COVID-19.

“They wanted to be out there,” Spoelstra said after Friday’s practice. “They feel like they’ve been out long enough. So they basically ignored me and jumped on the court whenever they could. But it was great to have everybody out there — and practice, you can imagine the level of spirit that the guys brought. After 10 practices, this being our 11th, it was just a perfect time for that kind of infusion of energy and spirit from those two guys.”

There’s a chance both could play in Saturday’s scrimmage as a tune-up for the season. Nunn said the two relied on each other to get through the tough times.

“Me and Bam, we kept in contact often because we were basically on the same routine, just trying to get over COVID and have negative tests,” Nunn said, while acknowledging that his symptoms included feeling like he had a common cold. “So we were kind of talking to each other, helping each other through the process, telling each other to stay positive, and it worked out for us.”

The Jazz are looking to bounce back from their opening loss of the scrimmages to Phoenix. Utah was missing its rhythm in their first action, and will look to regain it against the Heat.

“I think our guys played their way into the game a little bit, which we can’t do. We’ve got to come out with more aggression defensively,” Utah coach Quinn Snyder said. “But again, I think there’s going to be plenty of things for us to watch on the film. It’s the first time that we’ve had a chance to play and compete against another team. That’s the opportunity right now. We got to learn and got to and we can focus on some of those things now that you don’t have a chance to do in practice. You can talk about them, you can work on them, but until you get into a game and you’re competing, it doesn’t resonate sometimes as much until you play somebody.”

These scrimmages will vary a bit from the first, with the quarters going from 10 to 12 minutes.