How to Watch MLS is Back Tournament Online Without Cable

After an extended hiatus, professional soccer is back on in the U.S. and Canada with the appropriately named MLS is Back Tournament.

In the United States, every match of the MLS is Back Tournament will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or TUDN.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the entire tournament on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Vidgo is a relatively new streaming service that comes with 68 total channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. It’s the cheapest streaming service with both the ESPN and Fox channels, and it also comes with a free trial.

Here’s how to watch the MLS is Back Tournament on Vidgo:

1. Start a free trial of Vidgo right here 2a. To watch on your computer, go to the Vidgo web player 2b. To watch on a streaming device, download the Vidgo app on your device 3. Sign in with the information you used to sign up 4. Scroll to ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1 to watch your desired match

Note: TUDN is not included with Vidgo, but matches that are only televised on TUDN can also be watched in English for free on Twitter

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand library of TV shows and movies, Hulu also offers a a live-TV package. Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1. It’s the best combination of live TV and on-demand entertainment, and it comes with a free trial.

Here’s how to watch the MLS is Back Tournament on Hulu With Live TV:

1. Start a free trial of Hulu With Live TV right here 2a. To watch on your computer, go to the Hulu website 2b. To watch on a streaming device, download the Hulu app on your device 3. Sign in with the information you used to sign up 4. Scroll to ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1 to watch your desired match

If you can’t watch a match live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: TUDN is not included with Hulu With Live TV, but matches that are only televised on TUDN can also be watched in English for free on Twitter

Sling TV offers two main channel packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. ESPN and ESPN 2 are included in Sling Orange, and Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are included in Sling Blue, so you’ll need to sign up for Sling Orange + Blue to watch all the matches. It’s the second-cheapest streaming service with both the Fox and ESPN channels, and it comes with a free trial.

Here’s how to watch the MLS is Back Tournament on Sling TV:

1. Sign up for Sling Orange + Blue right here 2a. To watch on your computer, go to the Sling TV website 2b. To watch on a streaming device, download the Sling TV app on your device 3. Sign in with the information you used to sign up 4. Scroll to ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1 to watch your desired match

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV also comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Note: TUDN is not included with Sling TV, but matches that are only televised on TUDN can also be watched in English for free on Twitter

MLS is Back Tournament Preview

As its name indicates, the MLS is back in action following a nearly four month hiatus. But tempering the excitement has been the recent positive coronavirus tests.

In fact, an entire team had to pull out in FC Dallas, which was hit with 10 players testing positive.

“[Soccer] is not my priority, the priority is family, the players, their recovery and their health — that is No. 1 and [that is] every inch of my body and every thought in my mind right now,” Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez said. “But with time, the game is going to come back as the priority for this club and this team.”

The league also had to push back one of its two opening-day matchups, postponing the clash between Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC. According to the MLS site, five Nashville players had tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in the bubble.

But there is still soccer to play and here are some specifics of the tournament, per the MLS website:

The 25 teams will be split into six groups (FC Dallas has pulled out due to 10 players testing positive for COVID-19).

The Eastern Conference will have three groups, one with six teams and two with four teams each.

The Western Conference will have three groups, one with three teams because of FC Dallas withdrawing from the tournament and two with four teams.

Each team will play three group stage matches over the course of 16 consecutive days.

The top three teams from Group A and the top two teams from Groups B,C,D,E,F advance. Also the next three highest-ranked teams in the group stage based on points total advance to Round of 16.

If two or more clubs are tied on points in the group stage, MLS regular season tiebreaking procedures are used.

The tiebreakers for determining the three highest-ranked teams are: (1) points, (2) goal differential, (3) goals scored, (4) fewest disciplinary points.

The group stage lasts until July 23, followed by single-elimination playoffs. The final is set for Aug. 11.I

LAFC is a hefty favorite to take home the crown at the event, coming in at +350. The next closest squad is Toronto FC at +900. Here is a full list of odds for the event.