How to Watch Lifetime Obsession Thrillogy Movies Online

Get ready for a Lifetime movie triple feature this weekend, as the Obsession Thrillogy airs three brand-new flicks on consecutive nights from July 10 to July 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the Obsession Thrillogy on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch the Obsession Thrillogy live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch movies on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Obsession Thrillogy live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most movies on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Lifetime is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Obsession Thrillogy live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows and movies after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Lifetime is included in either the “Sling Blue (47 total channels) or “Sling Orange” (32 channels) bundle. They each cost $20 for the first month, and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Obsession Thrillogy live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Lifetime’s ‘Obsession’ Thrillogy Preview

It’s a Lifetime movie triple feature of Obsession: Stalked By My Lover, Obsession: Escaping My Ex, and Obsession: Her Final Vengeance, beginning Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and running through Sunday, July 12, with each movie building off of the next.

According to Lifetime’s press release, “The three-night movie event tells the disturbing story of Madison Turner (Celeste Desjardins) and her new roommate, Blake Collins (Travis Nelson) who soon become lovers. But their romantic high quickly crashes as Blake’s warped obsession and fixation with Madison leads them both down a road of danger and deceit.”

Obsession: Stalked By My Lover, July 10: “When college student Madison Turner’s roommate abruptly leaves, she is forced to quickly find a new one. With very few suitable prospects for a roommate, Madison settles on Blake Collins – attractive, charismatic and, best of all, willing to pay her two months’ rent in advance. They hit it off instantly and soon their relationship turns from that of platonic roommates to a romantic couple. But Blake has ulterior motives, with his sights set on more than meets the eye.”

Obsession: Escaping My Ex, July 11: “Blake cannot get Madison out of his mind and will stop at nothing to have her by his side – even if it means kidnapping her. With his nefarious plan underway, Blake extorts money from Madison’s sister Evie (Kelly Hope Taylor) in hopes of financing his and Madison’s future.”

Obsession: Her Final Vengeance, July 12: After the traumatic experience with Blake, Madison is trying to forget the horrific ordeal he’s put her through. But little does Madison know that Blake’s psychotic sister, Lisa (Anastasia Phillips), is determined to settle the score.

The Obsession Thrillogy airs July 10, 11, and 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

