Pacers vs Mavericks Scrimmage Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers will face off in what will be the second scrimmage for both teams before the season resumes on July 30.

The scrimmage starts at 4 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBA TV (nationally), Mavs.com (locally in Mavericks market) and Pacers.com (locally in Pacers market).

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you don’t have cable or if you aren’t in one of the local markets, anyone in the US can also watch a live stream of the Pacers vs Mavericks scrimmage via a free trial of FuboTV.

On top of FuboTV’s main 97-channel package, you can include add-on bundles such as “Sports Plus” or “fubo Extra.” Both of those include NBA TV, and both can be included in a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of NBA TV’s broadcast of the Pacers vs Mavericks scrimmage on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Pacers vs Mavericks Scrimmage Preview

The Mavs out-dueled LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in their first scrimmage on Thursday, winning 108-104. Dallas had a big third quarter, edging the Lakers 33-19, which wound up making all the difference heading into the fourth. L.A. mounted a comeback, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the lopsided third quarter.

Dallas saw a solid team effort from their stars, including a red hot Seth Curry, who went 8-of-8 from the field. Curry finished with a team-high 23 points in 16 minutes.

Superstar Luka Doncic scored 14 points in limited action, while also chipping in six assists and five rebounds, and Boban Marjanovic had a double-double, with 17 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for good measure. All look to see limited action in the scrimmage against Indiana.

The Pacers eked out a win against Portland, 91-88 on Thursday. Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren led the way for the Pacers, scoring 11 points each. All-Star Victor Oladipo also returned to limited action, scoring eight points. Oladipo was 3-10 from the floor, and he had some expected rust, as he’s still getting back into playing shape after the ruptured tendon in his quadricep he suffered last season. He had just returned to action in January and saw his comeback curtailed when the league temporarily halted play due to concerns about the coronavirus.

“I think today was big, just getting our conditioning up and getting a feel for the game again. Obviously, it’s been a minute since all of us have played in a live game. It was just fun to be out there,” Oladipo said after the scrimmage. “My body and mind just have to get used to the flow of the game again,” he said. “That’ll come. But overall I felt pretty decent.”

Indiana was just dealt a blow when big man Domantas Sabonis left the bubble in Orlando to get treatment on his foot. Sabonis, who averaged 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and five assists this season, could return later when action resumes, but he could also miss the rest of the year, which would be a major loss for this Pacers team.

In addition to Sabonis, Indy could be without Myles Turner, Jeremy Lamb and Goga Bitadze, who all missed Thursday’s scrimmage and remain questionable for this one. The Mavs will be without the services of Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson, Courtney Lee, or Willie Cauley-Stein.