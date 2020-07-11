How to Watch UFC 251 on TV, Roku & Other Devices

Dreams have been turned into reality as UFC 251 heads to Fight Island on Saturday for what is one of the most loaded cards in the history of the sport with three title fights on tap.

Here’s how to watch the stacked event on your TV, computer, phone, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or any other connected-to-TV streaming device:

UFC 251 Preview

Fight fans get not just one or two title fights on Saturday for the much-hyped Fight Island card at UFC 251. No, fight fans will get a trifecta of bouts with a belt on the line from the Abu Dhabi. It’s the first of four events the UFC will hold at the venue during a busy week.

In the main event, welterweight champ Kamaru Usman defends his belt for the second time when he takes on the No. 3 ranked contender, Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal filled in for Gilbert Burns on less than a week notice after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Six days’ notice, how prepared could I be, you know?” Masvidal said during a UFC 251 virtual media day on Thursday. “I’m as prepared as I need to be for Usman, but obviously it’s not a full training camp as if I had six weeks to prepare. I’d be different, my weight wouldn’t be this high. So I’m not going to say weight-wise I’m 100 percent. But everything else, my mind is ready, my heart is ready, my skill set is better than his any day of the week, so I just gotta go out and prove it.”

In the co-main event, champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to defeat the former champ, Max Holloway. The fight between the featherweight greats is a rematch of a Volkanovski won the first fight in December by unanimous decision.

The final title fight is between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo for the bantamweight championship. A shot for the belt opened up for the two fighters when Henry Cejudo retired in May.

“My goal is always to win the belt – not to defeat Cejudo,” Yan told reporters, including MMA Junkie, through an interpreter during a media scrum. “Cejudo ran away. It was his choice. If he (was) confident he was going to defeat all of these contenders, he would’ve stayed. I don’t know why he ran away. Maybe he’s not confident in himself. Maybe he found a third girlfriend like he said. But I’m going to fight for the belt.”

Main Card

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Featherweight Championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Women’s Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

Preliminary Card

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

Early Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Flyweight: Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Women’s Bantamweight Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Bantamweight: Martin Day vs. Davey Gran