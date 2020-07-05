‘Good Witch’ Season 6 Episode 10 Live Stream: How to Watch the Finale Online

The Good Witch Season 6 finale is premiering tonight — Sunday, July 5 — on Hallmark at 9 p.m. ET. The series has been a welcome reprieve from the pandemic and it’s going to be hard to say goodbye. But you definitely don’t want to miss Episode 10.

‘Good Witch’ Season 6 Finale Preview

Here’s a preview of Good Witch for tonight.

When Season 5 ended, Bailee Madison left the show. The Season 5 finale was focused on her graduation and saying goodbye to her character, Grace. Three months later, at the end of the Season 5 finale, Sam and Cassie were preparing to start the next chapter in their lives. Then we visited their next chapter briefly with the October movie before returning for Season 6.

Now that we’re near the end of Season 6, a lot has changed. Cassie has a teaching job and Sam is having big issues with the new hire at his hospital. Stephanie and Adam are at a major crossroads. Adam is leaving in a few weeks for a mission trip and he could be gone for as long as a year. He lost his job at the hospital as a result. Will Stephanie wait for him while he’s gone? Will he return?

Meanwhile, Donovan and Abigail broke up in order to try to stop a terrible accident from happening thanks to the curse. Now Donovan thinks he’s found a hint about the curse, but they still need to put in a lot of work to try to unravel and break it.

And Joy’s having to decide if she’s going to stay in town or leave with her business partner for a big job in Vermont.

Tonight’s episode — Season 6 Episode 10 — is called “The Bird.” The description reads: “Cassie and Martha smudge the mayor’s mansion in preparation for her housewarming gala; Abigail and Donovan decide to reunite and put up a final fight against Merriwick-Davenport.”

The cast listed for tonight’s episode include:

Catherine Bell (Cassie)

James Denton (Sam)

Sarah Power (Abigail)

Catherine Disher (Martha)

Kylee Evans (Stephanie)

Marc Bendavid (Mayor Donovan Davenport)

Scott Cavalheiro (Adam)

Katherine Barrell (Joy )

Another synopsis for tonight reads: “Cassie’s teaching position winds down and Sam is forced to take vacation time so they try out different hobbies together. Joy’s faced with a decision when Donna accepts a job for them in Vermont. Abigail and Donovan make one last stand against the curse.”

