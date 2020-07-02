How to Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020 Online Without Cable

The PGA Tour heads to the Motor City for the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic as a wide-open field tees off from Detroit Golf Club.

Television coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch complete coverage of the tournament streaming on your computer, phone, or other device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Rocket Mortgage Classic via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Watch PGA Tour Live on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 60-plus live TV channels included in Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020 Preview

After a few star-studded lineups on the PGA Tour, the field looks a little more wide open for Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson — who won last week at the Travelers Championship — are all taking a week off.

That leaves Bryson DeChambeau, who has a streak of three straight top-eight finishes, as the favorite. DeChambeau is a 6-1 favorite to win, followed by Webb Simpson (12-1), Patrick Reed (14-1), Tyrrell Hatton (16-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (18-1).

“I like the style of courses. It just seems to fit me. They’re like country club style,” DeChambeau told the Golf Channel. “I grew up on Belmont Country Club, which is very similar to that style of course, so I’m comfortable with it. I really enjoy those types of courses, and I feel like I thrive on them, so this course is no different.”

The Tour has dealt with a rash of positive tests of late, but one player who was affected by the virus will be in the field this week. Cameron Champ, who tested positive on June 23, will be back in the field thanks to some new protocols that allow players who test positive for the coronavirus to be eligible if they had no symptoms and get two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

“Today’s changes — and those announced over the past week — illustrate our commitment to preserving the health and well-being of our athletes, constituents and our impact on the communities in which we play, as well as a willingness to make medically sound adjustments that allow our players to compete, safely,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The continued success of our return to golf depends on that approach.”

The tournament has already made a positive impact before even teeing off. A nine-hole exhibition match between Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan raised more than $1 million toward the tournament’s charity initiative Wednesday. All donations will go toward providing internet access, as well as technology and digital literacy training, to Detroit residents as part of the Changing the Course initiative, according to ESPN.

“It wasn’t about the victory today. It was about something else,” Watson said. “When you think about the internet access, for them to have it at home, that’s the cool part.”