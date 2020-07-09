How to Watch ‘World’s Smallest Woman’ Online Without Cable

The latest slice-of-life reality show to grace the airwaves is Extraordinary People, which kicks off its series of specials with World’s Smallest Woman. This new special showcases American Horror Story: Freak Show star Jyoti Amge. It premieres Thursday, July 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘World’s Smallest Woman’ Preview

The World's Smallest WomanStanding 24-inches tall and weighing just 12 pounds, Jyoti Amge is the smallest woman in the world. "World's Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti" premieres Thursday, July 9 at 10pm ET/PT Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLC Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TLC 2020-07-02T19:06:31Z

U.S. audiences first got to know Indian actress Jyoti Amge, who stands just over two feet tall, when she played Ma Petite in the fourth season of FX’s horror anthology series American Horror Story. She has also appeared on British medical drama Body Shock and Indian reality TV series Bigg Boss 6. Now she is getting her own reality show on TLC.

According to the press release, TLC has always “shined a light on and given voice to the overlooked, the underrepresented and the misunderstood. This July, the network proudly continues that tradition by celebrating several truly extraordinary people who have persevered despite great adversity.”

In concert with other shows Conjoined Twins: Inseparable and My Pregnant Husband, the World’s Smallest Woman series will celebrate how 26-year-old Amge is “living a super-sized life.”

At home with Jyoti, the shortest woman – Guinness World Records► Watch more! || https://bit.ly/2VNzfSs ► Watch the GWR’s Favourites || http://bit.ly/GWR-Favs Jyoti is a world star, but for now she stays at home with her family, and shows us around Join her in own world! ———————————————————————————————- At Guinness World Records we want to show that everyone in the world is the best at something, and we’re here to measure it! Whether you’ve got the stretchiest skin, know the world’s smallest dog or want to create the largest human dominoes chain we want to hear about it. Here on the Guinness World Records YouTube channel we want to showcase incredible talent. If you're looking for videos featuring the world's tallest, shortest, fastest, longest, oldest and most incredible things on the planet, you're in the right place. ———————————————————————————————- Website || http://bit.ly/GWR-Website Facebook || http://bit.ly/GWR-FB Twitter || http://bit.ly/GWR-TW Instagram || http://bit.ly/GWR-Insta Snapchat || http://bit.ly/GWR-SC TikTok || http://bit.ly/GWR-TT #GWR #GuinnessWorldRecords #WorldRecords 2020-05-02T23:00:06Z

“Standing 24-inches tall and weighing just 12 pounds, Jyoti Amge is the smallest woman in the world. And while this 26-year-old may be pint-sized, that hasn’t prevented her from living a super-sized life. Well known for her role on American Horror Story, Jyoti and her family visit the U.S. from India to explore career opportunities and soak up American culture, from bowling to shopping to pizza. But Jyoti is also in America for a far more serious reason: she is hoping to find a doctor to address a debilitating health issue she has endured for years — two broken legs. However, if surgery is her only option, will she be comfortable moving forward, given the potential risks?” says the press release.

“TLC honors people from all walks of life in our programming,” said Rick Holzman, SVP Programming & Strategy, TLC. “These specials tell the unique and remarkable stories of people who face overwhelming challenges every day of their lives. And, while their conditions are extremely rare, those at the center of each story yearn for love, understanding, and a sense of belonging. We at TLC are proud to be the platform to share their stories, their struggles and their strength.”

World’s Smallest Woman airs Thursday, July 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

