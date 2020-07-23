How to Stream Yankees vs Nationals Opening Day Online

The return of Major League Baseball is finally here, and it’ll start with a bang when the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Yankees vs Nationals Preview

Dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious disease expert and a prominent figure during the COVID-19 crisis, will throw out the first pitch in the game, MLB’s first in four months after the Nationals invited him to do so.

The defending champs will retain most of their World Series-winning lineup, although they will look slightly different on the infield this year after losing third baseman Anthony Rendon to free agency. Washington’s hottest young prospect, Carter Kieboom, will likely share time at third with veteran Asdrúbal Cabrera, who is expected to get the start opening day.

Max Scherzer will be on the mound for the Nationals for the first game of the series. Scherzer went 11-7 last year, with a 2.92 ERA. The veteran right-hander has gone 4-3 with a 4.04 ERA in 42 1/3 innings of work against the Yanks in his career, and he says he’s more than ready to face them opening day.

“I know I actually feel really good physically coming into this,” Scherzer said this week. “Even though we only had four Spring Training starts, I feel like I put myself in a really good position to be absolutely ready for Opening Day, with all the things considering. I’m just looking forward to going out there and competing.”

Here’s the projected starting lineup for the Nationals:

Trea Turner, SS Adam Eaton, RF Starlin Castro, 2B Juan Soto, LF Howie Kendrick, DH Eric Thames, 1B Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3B Kurt Suzuki, C Victor Robles, CF

For the Yankees, this shortened 60-game season will be about revenge.

Gerrit Cole, the $324 million man, will be on the mound as the Day 1 starter for the Yanks. The former Houston Astros pitcher led the AL in ERA last season with 2.50 while also leading the majors in strikeouts (326). This will be his first game in pinstripes.

It was the Astros who ended the Yankees dreams of World Series glory in the ALCS last year, which is something outfielder Aaron Judge is using as fuel for the fire this season.

“I’m still thinking a lot about how last year ended,” Judge said. “That’s still stuck with me. Still motivation for me to make sure that doesn’t happen again. But I think the boys are ready and we’re ready to get rolling.”

With Cole getting the start, here’s a look at how the starting lineup should look for the Yanks: