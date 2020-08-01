Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in US

The FA Cup champion will be crowned on Saturday as Arsenal and Chelsea face off at Wembley Stadium in London.

Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup Final Preview

The stakes are high as Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the FA Cup final. Arsenal is seeking its record-extending 14th trophy. Chelsea is seeking its first since 2018.

“The players do not need any more pressure,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “They need to feel free to enjoy the moment. They just have to go and express themselves, compete and be a team.”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has the opposite point of view for his squad.

“I’ve heard how there’s more on this game for Arsenal, and that idea worries me. We must put ourselves under pressure. This is a huge game for Chelsea,” Lampard said. “It worries me that we as a club, as a team, think we achieved something last week by finishing in the top-four. We are happy with that but that’s gone now. We don’t consider what it means for Arsenal — we want to win the match. … I’ve been in this game a fairly short time but I’ve played for many years and I know what I want the feeling to be around a final. It needs to be pressured; we need to be on edge. We cannot cruise into a final. You lose them that way.”

American Christian Pulisic has been in tremendous form and is eager for the highly-anticipated matchup on the big stage, despite the lack of fans.

“The final comes down to us against them, who is more ready to play on the day,” Pulisic said. ” Obviously, it gives us confidence that we’ve been in good form, we’ve been playing well, and we’re going to try and bring that into the game. In the end, it is one game, and in a final, anything can happen.”

Chelsea have defeated Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester United. Arsenal got past Leeds United, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Sheffield United and a potent Manchester City squad.

“It’s a nice boost but it will only mean anything going forward if we take it in our pocket, move forward and improve as a club and on the training pitch,” Lampard said.

Chelsea is the favorite to win at +115. Arsenal has odds of +245. The total is set at 2.5 goals. Chelsea has won two of the last three matchups between the teams, the other being a 2-2 draw back in January of this year in the Premier League.