Arsenal vs Liverpool US TV: Where to Watch Community Shield 2020

Arsenal and Liverpool collide in the 2020 Community Shield at Wembley, which offers each team its first shot at winning some hardware in the new season.

In the United States, the match (11:30 a.m. ET start time)

Arsenal vs Liverpool Community Shield Preview

Liverpool came this close to winning last year’s Community Shield, but after a 1-1 draw, they lost 5-4 on penalty kicks. They’ll be looking for a different result this year, and they’ll have to do it a bit short-handed. Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the match with a knee injury, and center-back Joel Matip will be out with a foot issue.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said he is pleased with his team’s offseason work thus far: “So far, I couldn’t be happier, to be honest, because 10 or 11 days ago we had no idea if we could go to a camp, we had no real solution. But thanks to our guys … I have to say, who organized it here — it is unbelievable. It is one of the best camps we ever had — and nobody would have thought that a few days ago. It is absolutely great.”

Klopp and company are coming off friendlies against Stuttgart and RB Salzburg, beating Stuttgart 3-0, while coming to a 2-2 draw against Salzburg.

The Gunners haven’t competed in the Community Shield since 2017, when they handed Chelsea a 4-1 loss. They have had just two training sessions in preparation for the match so far, which manager Mikel Arteta says isn’t the most ideal situation heading into the match.

“We’ve had two training sessions so you can imagine that this game comes straight in the middle of our mini pre-season,” Arteta said. “But as well we haven’t had much time to lose a lot of the condition. Obviously it’s not an ideal moment to play in this final but the players are motivated. It’s another opportunity to win a trophy and we will go for it.”

Arteta’s squad did finish their season strong on a high note, coming from behind to defeat Chelsea 2-1 thanks to clutch work by captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal also handled MK Dons in a friendly Tuesday, winning 4-1, so it’s not like they’ve gone cold. They will be without Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) in this one, however, so their defense could have some holes.

The last time when the two teams played each other in Premier League okay, Arsenal emerged victorious, 2-1. This time around, they will play at a closed Wembley Stadium in front of no fans.