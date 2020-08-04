How to Watch ‘Extreme Unboxing’ Online Without Cable

There’s a new reality series premiering this week called Extreme Unboxing, which is sort of like Storage Wars meets eBay. It premieres Tuesday, August 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

‘Extreme Unboxing’ Preview

Extreme Unboxing | NEW Series Premieres Tuesday, Aug 4th @ 10/9c on A&E!A&E’s “Extreme Unboxing” follows a group of larger-than-life personalities from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits. With items ranging from everyday store stock to the weird and wacky, this modern-day treasure hunt is filled with surprises as no one, including the buyers themselves, have any idea what will be inside. “Extreme Unboxing” premieres Tuesday, August 4th at 10/9c on A&E with two back-to-back episodes. #ExtremeUnboxing Subscribe for more A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E makes entertainment an art form. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-07-10T16:59:50Z

The description of Extreme Unboxing says that it “follows a group of larger-than-life personalities from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits. Risking their own money to bid on and win the best boxes at the best prices, pallets are delivered to their homes for the big reveal. Each group digs through hundreds, sometimes thousands, of items on the hunt for retail gold.

“Whether it is one box or an entire truckload, these savvy super-flippers scour the Internet searching for their next big money score. With items ranging from everyday store stock to the weird and wacky, this modern-day treasure hunt is filled with surprises as no one, including the buyers themselves, have any idea what will be inside.”

The show is being billed as giving “an inside look at the competitive world of pallet flipping.”

The show premieres directly after another new show called What’s It Worth?, which features comedian Jeff Foxworthy scouring the country “in search of hidden treasures held by everyday people who are hoping to strike it big. From the comfort of their homes, Foxworthy and a team of experts may visit your state, town or even someone you know to examine a variety of heirlooms, trinkets, and treasures to help people determine if they are sitting on a gold mine, or if they are just holding on to items for sentimental value. With objects ranging from pop-culture keepsakes to historical relics and odd mementos, viewers will be surprised by what is uncovered as they hear the personal stories behind these hidden treasures, some of which are equally as impressive as the dollar value that’s revealed.”

New show 'Extreme Unboxing' premieres this weekBobby Follet and Salena Ozzimo talk about the new show 'Extreme Unboxing' coming to A&E. Subscribe at: https://goo.gl/vai8Eu Find ABC10 online: https://www.abc10.com/ Sign up for our newsletter: https://www.abc10.com/email Stream ABC10 on Roku: https://channelstore.roku.com/details/63398/abc10 Stream ABC10 on Amazon Fire: https://www.amazon.com/Gannett-Broadcasting-ABC-10-Fire/dp/B01E0H2KZQ Stream ABC10 on AppleTV: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/abc10-news-weather-traffic/id469397853?mt=8 Like ABC10 on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ABC10tv/ Like ABC10 on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc10tv Follow ABC10 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABC10 2020-08-03T13:18:13Z

This series will premiere ahead of the previously announced series What’s it Worth? Live which gives viewers from coast to coast the opportunity to bid on and purchase an array of extremely rare, intriguing, and valuable personal treasures, sold by everyday Americans in a real-time marketplace.

“A&E has been always been a leader in the transactional programming space and we are excited to bring viewers along on a hunt for hidden treasures in these two new series,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at the A&E Network. “The on-going partnership with Jeff Foxworthy, a one of a kind collector, in both What’s It Worth? and What’s It Worth? Live allows us to expand on the traditional genre with a modern and digital twist. Additionally, giving viewers a look into the fascinating world of pallet flipping, Extreme Unboxing showcases the savviness of these entrepreneurs in a never before seen way.”

Extreme Unboxing airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E. What’s It Worth airs directly before, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

