Where to Watch Frampton vs Traynor & Conlan vs Takoucht in US

BT Sport Studio in London will host a loaded main card highlighted by Darren “Trayn-Wreck” Traynor (16-3, 7 KOs) taking on Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (37-2, 15 KOs).

In the United States, the undercard (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be on ESPN+, and the main card (4 p.m. ET start time; will have both Conlan vs Takoucht and Frampton vs Traynor) will be televised on ESPN.

Main Card Preview

The last time former two-time world champ Frampton saw action, he took down a fighter who had been previously unbeaten in American Tyler McCreary in November. He’s now looking to earn a shot at WBO Super-Featherweight champion Jamel Herring, and a win here would certainly help his cause. In fact, the 33-year-old says he’s looking at this fight as a do-or-die kind of situation.

“I need to win against Darren,” Frampton said this week. “If I lose the fight my career is over. Where do I go from there at this stage? I am not prepared to do that. It is not going to be an easy fight because I know Darren is coming with nothing to lose and everything to gain. That brings its own pressures. I cannot be complacent for a second and I won’t be.”

Traynor, also 33, was once a two-weight Scottish champion, and he thinks he has a shot at an upset, despite his lack of experience in relation to his opponent.

“It’s Carl Frampton, a big name, but why not?” Traynor said prior to the bout. “It’s massive for me, a life-changing fight, so fingers crossed I do the business. It will build my confidence and it’s an opportunity to get myself back up on to the big stage.”

Traynor was not Frampton’s originally scheduled opponent. Vahram Vardanyan (21-1-1) was initially slated to face Frampton, but travel restrictions prevented him from making it, so Traynor stepped in and will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

In another intriguing fight on the card, Michael Conlan, (13-0, 7 KOs) will face off against Sofiane Takoucht (35-4-1, 13 KOs) in what should be an exciting featherweight battle.

Takoucht is coming off a disappointing second-round knockout loss to featherweight Josh Warrington last October. He’ll face a tough task in Conlan, who has been using his time in quarantine to train harder than ever.

“I think you’ll see a different Michael Conlan. Maybe more aggressive,” Conlan said. “We’ll see what happens when I’m out there.”

Conlan hasn’t fought since last December when he took Vladimir Nikitin down, and he’s just itching to get back into the ring. We’ll see when it’s all said and done whether all that hard work paid off.