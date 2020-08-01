Jazz vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Utah Jazz (42-23) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-24) will face off at Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Saturday in a game that was originally meant to be played in March.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Jazz vs Thunder Preview

The Jazz are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, and they boast five players scoring in double figures, led by guard Donovan Mitchell (24.1 points a game). Utah is netting 111.0 points a game, with center Rudy Gobert averaging a double-double (15 points, 13.7 rebounds) and forward Bojan Bogdanovic chipping in 20.2 points per contest.

Gobert, of course, was the first NBA player known to test positive for COVID-19 in March, and he had a rather memorable return when Utah beat New Orleans on Thursday, 106-104. Gobert hit the game’s first shot — which was also the first basket since the league resumed action. He then hit two game-winning free throws as time expired to seal the victory for the Jazz. “Life works in mysterious ways,” he said after the game. Still, he’s ready to move on from the events of this past March.

“That was the topic of the moment,” Gobert said about being the first positive test in the league. “That’s not a bad thing. It’s time to put it behind. I get asked about it everyday. I can understand. But I hope they have some more interesting topics.”

Next up for Gobert and company is Oklahoma City, who the Jazz were set to play the day Gobert tested positive for the virus. “It’s a helluva coincidence that that’s who our first game is against,” Thunder point guard Chris Paul said about playing the Jazz.

The Thunder are currently fifth in the Western Conference, and they’re scoring 110.8 points a game. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC in scoring, averaging 19.3 points a game while also hauling in just over six rebounds per contest. Oklahoma City also has five players scoring in double figures including Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul, who is averaging 17.7 points a game and big man Danilo Gallinari, who is adding 19.2 points per contest.

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan thinks the Jazz will provide his team with a nice litmus test in their first game back after a four month hiatus.

“Utah will give us a really good indication over a 48-minute game of where we’re at,” Donovan said this week. “And how much more work needs to be done.”

When these two teams played each other last, it was in early December, and the Thunder won, 104-90.