Man City vs Real Madrid USA TV: How to Watch

Manchester City will host a very hot Real Madrid team in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 at Etihad Stadium Friday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS Sports Network (TV, English), TUDN (TV, Spanish) and CBS All-Access (online only, English).

If you don’t have cable or don’t have CBS Sports Network, here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Preview

Man City hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid after the first leg in March, and City manager Pep Guardiola said prior to the match that his team is ready, but he also noted he has warned his team they must be sticklers on defense if they want to beat Madrid.

“More than conceding a goal, it is the way we concede the goals. If they are brilliant and make a good action we have to accept it, but … We have to avoid making mistakes. In this competition they punish you a lot. We have spoken about it, not now but many times in the last years and we know it. If we want to step forward as a team to be close to winning this competition we have to be better in this area,” Guardiola said.

Taking down Real Madrid won’t be easy. Zinedine Zidane’s white-hot squad will be without Gareth Bale, whom Zidane said decided not to play against Man City due to undisclosed personal reasons.

“He preferred not to play. That is the only thing I can tell you. The rest of us are all here, preparing for the game. The only thing we are concentrating on is the game,” Zidane said about Bale’s decision.

Still Madrid haven’t lost since action resumed in June, so expect both teams to give everything they have in this one.

Sergio Ramos will miss the match after being handed a red card in the first leg.

Injury-wise, Man City will be without Sergio Aguero, while Madrid won’t have Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez or Mariano.

These two teams last played each other five months ago, with City taking a 2-1 thriller at the Bernabeu. City hold a 2-1 lead after that match in March.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineup for both teams:

Man City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo; Rodri, İlkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Riyad Mahrez.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphaël Varane, Éder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, and Marco Asensio.