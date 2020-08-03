Nuggets vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Oklahoma City Thunder (41-24, sixth place in Western Conference) will look for their second win in a row since action resumed in the NBA bubble, taking on the Denver Nuggets (43-23, third in the Western Conference) Monday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Oklahoma (locally in Thunder market) and Altitude (locally in Nuggets market).

Nuggets vs Thunder Preview

The Thunder returned with a bang, notching a 110-94 victory against the Utah Jazz Saturday. Veteran guard Chris Paul was electric, going 7-of-11 from the floor and netting 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Paul’s focus post-game was already on the team’s next obstacle. “One game down, seven to go,” he said after the win.

OKC was also boosted by the return of Andre Roberson, who after 2.5 years and nearly 1,000 days away from the game, made his regular-season return Saturday. It was an emotional moment that very well may have galvanized this team. “To see Dre Roberson out there hooping, it’s special,” Paul said. “It almost gives you goosebumps, right? Just because you know how much work guys have put in. And to see it come to fruition in a game, it’s special.”

The Thunder are averaging 110.8 points a game, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the team’s leading scorer, scoring 19.3 points per contest.

“Our pace our tempo in the first half both offensively and defensively was really good. I didn’t think we sustained that very well in the second half. And that’s what you got to be able to do,” Thunder head coach Billy Donovan said after the game. “We just can’t have those kind of lapses where we’re not consistent enough in terms of our identity. That’s what we’re working to try to get back.”

The Nuggets, meanwhile, resumed their season with a rather ugly loss to Miami, 125-105. Nikola Jokic’s 19 points and seven boards led the way for Denver, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a second-half collapse that has to have the team concerned moving forward.

Jerami Grant also scored 19 points in the loss to the Heat, but Denver clearly missed its point guards. Jamal Murray, Will Barton III and Gary Harris all missed the game, and the team’s failure to get a lot of ball movement, especially in the second half, clearly hurt them.

Nuggets’ head coach Mike Malone said on Sunday that they will likely be without the three of them again against Oklahoma City, deeming all three questionable to play Monday.

“I will say, keep hope alive,” Malone said on Sunday. “Down with dope, up with hope. You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow at 4 o’clock, but I would say, in all likelihood, maybe one of those guys, but very, very questionable.”

Denver is scoring 110.3 points a game, with Jocic leading the team in every major statistical category. His teammates will have to step up against this surging Thunder team if they want to avoid losing two straight.