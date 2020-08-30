Top Gear Season 28 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

For those who live in the United States, your favorite gearheads are back on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET when Top Gear (the original version; not Top Gear America) makes its Season 28 debut in the States. It will air on BBC America.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Top Gear Season 28 episodes online in the US:

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 61-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch new Season 28 episodes of Top Gear live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch episodes on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

BBC America is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Top Gear live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch episodes on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

BBC America is one of 47 channels included in the Sling Blue package. If you bypass the three-day free trial, you can get the first month of Sling Blue for just $20, and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Top Gear episodes live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Top Gear’ Season 28 Preview

‘Top Gear’ Sneak Peek: EPIC Car Bungee Stunt | Premieres August 30 8PM | BBC AmericaFreddie Flintoff bungee jumps an old Rover Metro off a 540-foot dam in what might just be Top Gear’s most insane stunt ever. The all-new season premieres Sunday, August 30 at 8/7c on BBC America. #TopGear #BBCAmerica Subscribe now: http://bit.ly/1aP6Fo9 Twitter: http://twitter.com/bbcamerica Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcamerica Tumblr: http://bbcamerica.tumblr.com Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcamerica Snapchat: http://snapchat.com/add/bbcamerica_tv Visit our official website to watch full episodes and more: http://www.bbcamerica.com/ 2020-08-24T17:00:34Z

Kicking off season 28 with a bang, the new Top Gear lineup of Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris will take their car stunts to Nepal, Peru and everywhere in between as they attempt to bungee jump in a car, race a fighter jet and tackle the toughest off-road race on the planet: the brutal Baja 1000.

The Nepal special premieres Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. and features Paddy, Freddie and Chris “set out on a high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang on the far side of the Himalayas,” according to the BBC America press release. The rest of the season 29 episodes are as follows:

Episode 1, September 6: Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer holiday in super-cheap second-hand convertibles. Chris tests the new Ariel Atom on track, and Freddie attempts to bungee-jump an old Rover off a dam.

Episode 2, September 13: Paddy reveals his ultimate cheap, luxurious off-roader: the homebuilt Dirty Rascal. Chris races the £2.5m McLaren Speedtail against the RAF’s newest fighter jet. Romesh Ranganathan is the studio guest.

New Top Gear Trailer | #TopGear Returns Sunday August 30 8PMChris Harris, Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff, and Paddy McGuinness return for the biggest season of ‘Top Gear’ yet on Sunday, August 30 at 8/7c. #TopGear #BBCAmerica Subscribe now: http://bit.ly/1aP6Fo9 Twitter: http://twitter.com/bbcamerica Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcamerica Tumblr: http://bbcamerica.tumblr.com Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcamerica Snapchat: http://snapchat.com/add/bbcamerica_tv Visit our official website to watch full episodes and more: http://www.bbcamerica.com/ 2020-07-20T15:00:46Z

Episode 3, September 20: Paddy, Freddie and Chris are sent on a high-altitude mountain expedition across Peru in second-hand American cars. Back at the track, Chris tests out the latest electric car from Porsche.

Episode 4, September 27: Freddie and Chris tackle the toughest off-road race on the planet: the brutal Baja 1000. Out on the track, there is a showdown between a Renault hot hatch, a Porsche sports car – and an old Lamborghini. Laurence and Emilia Fox are the studio guests.

Episode 5, October 4: Paddy, Freddie and Chris take the latest sports cars from Ferrari, Aston and Porsche on a Yorkshire road trip. On the track, Chris tests out Volkswagen’s fearsome ID-R electric racer. YouTube sensation KSI is the studio guest.

Episode 6, October 11: Paddy, Freddie and Chris find out which is the fastest of the emergency services: fire, police or ambulance. Chris celebrates legendary rally driver Colin McRae, while Paddy tests the new BMW M8. Tom Allen is the studio guest.

In the United States, Top Gear airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.