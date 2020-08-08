Travers Stakes 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Triple Crown favorite Tiz the Law we be among the horses competing at the 151st running of the 2020 Travers Stakes, which will take place at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.

In the United States, TV coverage starts at 5 p.m. on Fox, with the 1 1/4-mile Travers Stakes set to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the race online:

2020 Travers Stakes Preview

The Travers Stakes will be the last major race before the Kentucky Derby, which is slated for early September. It will be a nice litmus test for the horses competing, as it’s the first 1 1/4 mile track they will run this year, which is key, because that’s the length of the Derby.

After winning three consecutive stakes races, Tiz the Law is the favorite again here, and his competitors know it.

“Tiz the Law is the one we all have to beat,” said Bob Baffert, the trainer for what many view as Tiz’ main challenger in Uncle Chuck. “In all of his races, he has been handled perfectly, he has been ridden perfectly.”

Max Factor’s trainer, Linda Rice, has also heard the buzz, but she says she’s not letting that deter her. “Tiz the Law has quite the record on him. He is definitely the horse to beat, the horse to fear. But horses get beat. (Champion) Midnight Bisou got beat the other day (in the Personal Ensign). Things happen,” Rice said this week.

Chad Brown, trainer of Country Grammar, agrees that any hose can win on any given day.

“Not only is he the horse to beat in the Travers, but also the one to beat in the Kentucky Derby if he stays healthy. If he continues to improve and handles a mile and a quarter, most likely everyone’s running for second. We understand that. But it’s a horse race at Saratoga and anything can happen,” Brown said.

Brown also pointed out that his horse has been improving enough to possibly give Tiz a run for his money. “It’s a unique year to maybe give it a shot with a horse that keeps improving. Even though we’re running on short rest, I think the reward is probably a little bigger than the risk.”

Tiz the Law’s trainer is Barclay Tagg, and he will be ridden by jockey Manny Franco.

Here is a full list of participants in the race, ranked by favorites to win: