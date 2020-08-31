US Open Tennis 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Grand Slam tennis returns — albeit missing some of the biggest names in the sport — as the 2020 US Open revs up from New York this week.

In the United States, daily coverage of the tournament will be on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Coverage on ESPN3 can be watched on the ESPN website or ESPN app without cable, while you’ll need a subscription to watch the coverage on ESPN+, and you can watch a live stream of the ESPN and ESPN2 coverage via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ESPN and ESPN2 are two of the 105-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the ESPN and ESPN2 coverage of the US Open live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app. You can also watch on the ESPN website or ESPN app if you sign in using your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

ESPN and ESPN2 are two of 68 total channels included with Vidgo. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can then watch the ESPN and ESPN2 coverage of the US Open live on your computer via the Vidgo website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or other compatible streaming device via the Vidgo app. You can also watch on the ESPN website or ESPN app if you sign in using your Vidgo credentials.

ESPN and ESPN2 are two of 31 channels included in the Sling Orange package. And if you want to bypass the free three-day trial, you can get your first month for just $20, and you can get Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the ESPN and ESPN2 coverage of the US Open live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch on the ESPN website or ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the ESPN and ESPN2 coverage of the US Open live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch on the ESPN website or ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

How to Watch 2020 US Open on ESPN+

Select matches, such as Novak Djokovic vs Damir Dzumhur in Round 1, can be watched live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of the US Open and other tennis tournaments, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch select coverage of the 2020 US Open live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch 2020 US Open on ESPN3

Matches that aren’t on the regular ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN+ broadcasts can be watched for free on ESPN3 via the ESPN website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

You don’t need to log-in to a cable provider to watch events on ESPN3 as long as you are signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider (ISP). And if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can also sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV or Hulu credentials to sign in and watch the ESPN3 coverage on the ESPN digital platforms.

2020 US Open Preview

The US Open is back, but it will be like never before with the safety restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no fans in the stands when play starts on Monday and players are restricted to a bubble.

“[Arthur Ashe Stadium] is probably the most exciting, energetic, dynamic, explosive tennis court that we have in the sport with the fans and [23,000] people that fit in on that court. So I really am grateful that I got to experience so many times in my career the wonderful feelings on that court,” World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said. “It is strange to see empty stands. The circumstances are very unusual. But we have to accept that, we have to deal with it and try to embrace it.”

The women’s side is missing some big names, including world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 2 Simona Halep, as well as reigning champion Bianca Andreesu. Naomi Osaka (+500) and Serena Williams (+550) are the favorites to win.

Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and the second-most of all time behind Margaret Court (24).

“I consider her the greatest tennis player of all time,’’ said 16-year-old sensation Coco Gauff, who opens Monday against Anastasija Sevastova. “Regardless I’ll look at her that way whether she gets 24 or not. When I watch her play, I normally am rooting for her.”

On the men’s side, the noticeable absences will Roger Federer, who shut down his season due to a knee injury, and Rafael Nadal, who cited pandemic-related travel concerns.

“After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it,” Nadal wrote in a message. “We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play. I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen.”

With Nadal and Federer out, the spotlight as the favorite shifts to the 33-year-old Djokovic, who faces Damir Džumhur in the first round. He has an outstanding 72-11 record in Flushing Meadows and has won it all three times.

“I’m just trying to enjoy it and embrace the process. How long that journey is going to last and what kind of legacy I’m going to leave behind, that’s on somebody else to really judge and evaluate,” Djokovic said. “But I’m trying to do my best. Obviously on the court with the goals and ambitions that I have, obviously I want to play my best tennis in Grand Slams and [ATP Masters] 1000 events. That’s what I’m focussing on right now. And also off the court, trying to make the most out of the energy that I have preserved.”

One player has already tested positive and will not play the tournament. Benoit Paire’s test came back positive on Sunday and he withdrew from the field. His spot was filled by 149th-ranked Marcel Granollers.