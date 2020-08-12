Where to Watch Carroll vs Hughes in USA

Irish sensation Jono Carroll (18-1-1, four KOs) will take on Maxi Hughes (20-5-2, four KOs) in the featured bout at #MTKFightNight at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England on Wednesday.

Carroll vs Hughes Preview

Hughes and Carroll will face off in a 10-round lightweight main event. Carroll is 2-1 over his last two fights, winning two in a row after losing to Tevin Farmer in a 2019 junior lightweight title bout. Heading into Wednesday’s fight, he seems slightly cavalier about his opponent.

“It’s Maxi Hughes next, but I haven’t watched him fight really,” Carroll said. “I’ve seen two minutes of him and that’s it. I don’t like studying fighters or watching them too much. You can watch and think do this and do that, but it doesn’t matter. I just let my trainer do the investigating, then he gives me the game plan and I’ll do what he tells me. It means I don’t get mentally exhausted thinking about what punches I need to throw.”

Carroll’s last outing, an impressive knockout over former world champion Scott Quigg in Manchester this past March, could give him slightly more momentum than his opponent, however.

Hughes is 3-2 in his last five fights, and the veteran pugilist has seen his career take more than a few turns. He has come up short in both attempts to win the British Super-Featherweight title, and now he’s looking to regain some momentum against Carroll.

Hughes said prior to the bout that he, like many others, has been trying to take full advantage of his time in quarantine, workout-wise. And unlike Carroll, he says he has familiarized himself with his opponent.

“I’ve been training hard and got my nutrition sorted so it shouldn’t be a problem,” Hughes said last month. “Maybe I will be the bigger man on the night. I’m expecting a tough fight. I’ve seen a bit of Jono and I know his best asset is his engine. I will be prepared for all eventualities. I’ve had nearly 30 fights now and been in with some top operators, so that experience will stand me in good stead for this fight.”

Still, for Hughes, this fight is more about staking his claim and mapping out his future than it is anything else.

“Winning this fight will raise my profile and put me in a good position,” Hughes said this week. “After this, I’d like the big fights to keep coming my way as well as the titles.”