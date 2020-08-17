How to Watch Champions League in USA

The Champions League semifinals will feature what promise to be two drama-filled matchups: Paris St-Germain will face Red Bull Leipzig in the first match, while Lyon takes on a streaking Bayern Munich squad in the second semifinal game.

If you’re in the United States, you can watch every Champions League match on CBS All-Access. There are a few other options for the English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, so here’s a full rundown of how you can watch the semifinals and final on your TV or live streaming online:

Where to Watch Champions League 2020 in USA

Day Match Time (ET) TV Live Stream Tue, Aug 18 RB Leipzig vs PSG 3 p.m. TUDN; Univision CBS All-Access; FuboTV Wed, Aug 19 Lyon vs Bayern 3 p.m. TUDN; Univision CBS All-Access; FuboTV Sun, Aug 23 Final 3 p.m. CBS Sports Network; TUDN; Univision CBS All-Access; FuboTV

How to Watch Champions League 2020 Online

Note: The only way to watch both semifinal matches in English is CBS All-Access

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS and CBS All-Access content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Prime Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can then watch a live stream of all Champions League matches on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Under the “Your Channels” section on the website or app, select CBS All-Access. Then, within the CBS All-Access channel, the match will be available under the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” section.

This is ultimately just the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Champions League matches on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Note: With FuboTV, you’ll be able to watch the Spanish-language broadcast of every remaining Champions League match, as well as the English-language broadcast of the final

TUDN, Univision and CBS Sports Network are three of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Champions League matches on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Champions League 2020 Semifinals Preview

The way each team arrived at the semifinals couldn’t have been more different. Leipzig defeated Atletico Madrid in a 2-1 quarterfinal matchup, with Tyler Adams coming off the bench to score a late game-winning goal for Leipzig in thrilling fashion, while Paris St-Germain won in stoppage time against an underdog Atalanta team that gave them all they could handle.

Neither PSG nor RB Leipzig has ever reached the Champions League finals before, so one of these two is going to make history.

Bayern Munich advanced to the semis in dominant fashion, giving Barcelona an 8-2 beat down, but manager Hansi Flick isn’t letting his men rest on their laurels.

“Yes we played an outstanding game and we can be happy but we all know we still have hard work to do if we are to stand in the end where we want to stand,” Flick said, adding that he doesn’t want his team to get complacent and let off the gas: “We know how quickly it can happen in football. We must recharge… for the semifinals.”

Bayern is led by striker Robert Lewandowski, who leads the Champions League in scoring with 14 goals. Bayern has won their last five games with stingy defense and timely goals, and it’s a pattern they’ll be looking to continue against Lyon, who is 1-3-1 in its last five contests.

Rudi Garcia’s squad advanced to the semis with a surprising 3-1 win over Manchester City in Lisbon on Saturday. When Garcia spoke to the media after his team advanced to the semis, he expressed equal amounts of confidence and caution.

“We know who we are coming up against next,” Garcia said about facing the heavily-favored Bayern team. “Confidence is growing within the squad, but we will be outsiders and once again it will need an exploit from us to go through. When you are in the last four we can say that we deserve to be there and if we get to the final we really will deserve it.”

This is the first time since 1991 that there will be no English, Spanish, or Italian squads in the semifinals of the tourney. The finals will take place at a neutral venue in Lisbon, Portugal.