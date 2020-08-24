‘Yellowstone’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 3 Episode 10 Finale Online

Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone is concluding Season 3 tonight. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to this series, but you’ll likely want to watch live so you aren’t spoiled on anything. Tonight’s episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific.



‘Yellowstone’ Seasons 1 & 2 Are Now Available on Peacock Streaming

You can now also watch Yellowstone on NBC’s new streaming network called Peacock. If you aren’t caught up, Seasons 1 and 2 are available on the streaming network.

Unfortunately, the new Season 3 episodes aren’t available on Peacock’s free streaming service just yet, so you can’t live stream new episodes there. So yes, you still have to rely on the Paramount Network and the options above to watch the new episodes, including tonight’s finale.

If you have the paid Peacock streaming service, though, you can watch the new episodes of Season 3 there. (It’s $5 monthly if you have a participating cable package, and $10 monthly if you don’t.)

‘Yellowstone’ Recap

Now that we’re heading into the finale, let’s have a quick review of what happened last week.

You’ll see spoilers for Episode 9 of Season 3 below.

One of John Dutton’s enemies was taken care of an entire episode earlier than I had expected.

Two weeks ago, Wade and his men cornered Colby and Teeter in a river while Teeter was trying to convince Colby to go skinny-dipping with her. They rode their horses through the river, stomping at and whipping Colby and Teeter while they desperately tried to swim to safety and keep breathing. When the men rode away finally, the river was empty and we didn’t see any sign of Colby or Teeter.

That was a major cliffhanger last week as fans wondered if Colby or Teeter lived or died. As it turns out, they both lived. Colby had few injuries, but Teeter was seriously injured. What they went through drew Colby and Teeter together romantically, much to the joy of many fans.

But the men who inflicted this on them had to pay. Rip used Walker as bait to draw the men into a trap. The man helping Wade was the first to die. They made Wade tell them who was paying him (Roarke) and then they hung Wade from a tree. It was dark, to say the least.

At the end of the episode, it was time for a new round of brandings. Teeter, despite almost just dying herself, willingly took on a brand. She proved herself to be just as strong as the men, and now she’s truly part of the group.

Also in the episode, Jamie finally met his biological dad, as he tries to figure out who he is and where he comes from.

Monica and Kayce are closer than ever, and decided that Dutton Ranch was where Tate would learn his real-life lessons, rather than at school. Rip and Beth are still doing well together, too. But Beth was fired by Willa Hayes, the CEO of Market Equities, which will likely have some repercussions later.

