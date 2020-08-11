How to Watch Will Smith Shark Week Special Without Cable

One of the headliners of Shark Week 2020 is none other than actor/rapper Will Smith, who debuts his very own shark special on Tuesday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Will Smith: Off the Deep End on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Will Smith: Off the Deep End’ Preview

In this new Shark Week program, Will Smith is “diving headfirst into action, excitement, and shark-infested waters, as he confronts his fear of the open seas and the open jaws of nature’s fiercest predators, according to the Discovery Channel press release. Smith has always been upfront about his fear of the ocean. In a video he posted on YouTube two years ago, Smith talked extensively about it.

“Something that probably a lot of people don’t know about me — I don’t fuck with the ocean,” said Smith, adding, “The ocean is like the ultimate woman. She is beautiful and she will nourish you, but she will tear you to shreds also. The ocean is my worst fear. I don’t know what it is or where it came from, but there’s something about not being able to breathe … my 50th birthday is this year and I just wasn’t going to go into the back nine of my life without having attacked my fear of the ocean.”

He flew to Australia to face his biggest fear head-on by scuba diving on the Great Barrier Reef. It went really well despite the fact that the first fish he saw was a pretty large shark.

“The question is not can you handle the situation. The question is can you handle your mind,” said Smith.

Now he is going back into the ocean for Shark Week. In a preview video, Smith says, “God places the greatest things in life on the other side of your biggest fears. The ocean is alie. The ocean is moving and changing and adjusting and reacting and responding. The ocean is talking to you the whole time and you hope it’s not saying something you don’t want to hear.”

He also says that it was about the time that he worked on M. Night Shyamalan’s 2013 film After Earth that he was “introduced to that low din of fear.”

“I’m always running from that fear. And then I started to realize how poisonous fear can be. It steals your ability to be able to enjoy life,” says Smith.

Will Smith: Off the Deep End premieres Tuesday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

