Chargers vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

No. 1 draft pick Joe Burrow makes his debut under center for the Cincinnati Bengals when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets.

Chargers vs Bengals Preview

It will be Joey vs Joey when Burrow takes the field against a Chargers defensive line led by Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. Burrow and Bosa know each other well from their playing days at Ohio State several years back, and Bosa joked this week that when he gets after Burrow, it won’t be an unfamiliar feeling for the rookie. “He was my scout team quarterback at Ohio State, so he is used to being chased by me,” Bosa said about the LSU transfer. Bosa, who just signed a five-year, $135 million deal, had 11.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and 18 tackles for loss last year, and he will be doing everything he can to make Burrow uncomfortable in his debut.

For his part, Burrow is expecting Anthony Davis’ squad to throw him some different looks than they may have put on film last season. “They’re going to do what they do, but I also anticipate some wrinkles that are going to try to make a rookie quarterback confused, so I’m anticipating some things he may not have shown last year and I’m just going to do my best to adapt to them,” Burrow said this week. How well he adjusts will be one of the primary keys to this game. If Joe Mixon and the running game can get going, it could be a long day for Los Angeles.

Another huge factor will be how new Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor performs in his first start since he was replaced by Baker Mayfield in September of the 2018 season. Taylor sat behind veteran Philip Rivers all of last season before beating first-round pick Justin Hebert to earn the starting job this year, and he’s ready to show the league what he’s got.

“I’m very hungry,” Taylor said this week. “I’m excited to lead this group of men but, at the same time, be able to show what I can do. I know what I’m capable of doing. My teammates know.”

The Chargers quarterback is also keenly aware of the Bengals pass rush he’ll be seeing all day Sunday, and he’s not overlooking a Cincinnati team that won just two games last season. He has his eye on two defensive linemen in particular: Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins.

“They are one of the best at their position in the league,” Taylor said. “Playing Cincinnati over the years, they always play with attitude on defense, and you look at the tape from last year, and you see the same thing. Regardless of the numbers, this is a team that plays with attitude across the board, and we have to match that attitude.”

This will be the fourth time in league history these two teams have met on opening day, with the Chargers going 3-0 in those games.

