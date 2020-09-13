Cowboys vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2020 NFL season takes place in Los Angeles, where the Rams and Dallas Cowboys both look to get their potential bounce-back years started off right.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Note: NBC is live in most markets, including Dallas, Los Angeles and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Cowboys vs Rams live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cowboys vs Rams Preview

After a disappointing 8-8 campaign, the Cowboys are seeking a big bounce back season and have the talent to do it. The team added explosive wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 pick in the draft to a unit that already includes Pro Bowler running back Ezekiel Elliott, pass-catchers Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper, and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas also saw a shift in leadership following the .500 finish, sending long-time head coach Jason Garrett packing. The matchup with the Rams will mark the debut of Mike McCarthy, who engineered eight double-digit win seasons and a Super Bowl in Green Bay previously. McCarthy is embracing the expectations that come with being the head coach for “America’s Team.”

“I embrace that,” McCarthy told The Athletic. “I think it’s a blessing to be able to line up and have an opportunity to go out and win, especially when you’re expected to win. … That is the only way you can go about the game of football. That is the only way I have every approached it. I have never lined up in any contest when I didn’t expect to win. There is a path to victory every single time you line up as a team.”

The Rams finished 9-7 a year ago in the tough NFC West, missing the playoffs after making the Super Bowl. LA has some questions heading into Week 1, starting at the running back position. Former Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley is now in Atlanta, and the Rams are still looking for who will emerge as the lead back. Veteran Malcolm Brown, second-year pro Darrell Henderson and rookie Cam Akers will attempt to fill the void.

“What we got now is kind of a three-headed monster back there,” Rams QB Jared Goff said.

The game will be the inaugural matchup at SoFi Stadium — the Rams new home confines.

“Jerry has told us all about the stadium,” McCarthy joked this week while speaking with reporters. “I know he’s excited for the Rams organization and what’s gone into this stadium. I think it’s just a little smaller than AT&T (Stadium). That’s a fact that I’m saying as I’m winking my eye, but we’re excited to be part of that, no question. It’s supposed to be an unbelievable venue.”

The Cowboys are a 2-point road favorite for the opener. The total for the matchup is set at 51.5 — the highest figure of the weekend.

