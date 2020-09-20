Emmys 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are pushing full steam ahead, though in a virtual way this year. The awards air live Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 Emmys online for free:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has almost all shows available by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.
The 72nd Emmy Awards Preview
Jimmy Kimmel is presiding over the 72nd Emmy Awards, airing live on ABC. The nominees are as follows:
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford,The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
BEST TV MOVIE
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
READ NEXT: New Reality Star Lost Her Son to a Drug Overdose in 2009
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.