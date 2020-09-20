Emmys 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are pushing full steam ahead, though in a virtual way this year. The awards air live Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 Emmys online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has almost all shows available by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

The 72nd Emmy Awards Preview

What to look out for in the 2020 EmmysWill Ganss breaks down the stay-at-home fashion and the new diverse class of the Emmy’s, the first major award show since the pandemic. 2020-09-18T15:42:01Z

Jimmy Kimmel is presiding over the 72nd Emmy Awards, airing live on ABC. The nominees are as follows:

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford,The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

BEST TV MOVIE

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

