How to Watch Emmys 2020 Online Without Cable for Free

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are going to look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are still taking place, airing live Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 Emmys online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Emmys live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has almost all shows available by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

2020 Primetime Emmy Awards Preview

What to look out for in the 2020 EmmysWill Ganss breaks down the stay-at-home fashion and the new diverse class of the Emmy’s, the first major award show since the pandemic. 2020-09-18T15:42:01Z

This year, the 2020 Emmy Awards are going online, complete with a virtual media center where members of the press can be connected with the winners in real-time to conduct the interviews they would normally do in a backstage press room.

Televisions biggest night boasts appearances by Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe, Oprah Winfrey, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Count Von Count, Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, D-Nice, Randall Park, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart, and Jason Sudeikis. H.E.R. is also set for a special musical performance and Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the evening.

Streaming channel ABCNews Live will also have a virtual preshow called “Countdown to the Emmys.” This 90-minute live special is hosted by Good Morning Ameica weekend co-anchors Eva Pilgram and Whit Johnson and ABC News Correspondent Janai Norman. The special will feature live interviews with nominees; showcase the most diverse group of nominees ever; predict who will win and who might surprise during the ceremony; spotlight the unprecedented year for TV production; and revisit some of the greatest fashion to grace Emmys red carpets of the past, along with a glimpse at this year’s “couch couture.”

Jimmy Kimmel Took His Family on an RV Road TripJimmy Kimmel talks about buying an RV going on a family road trip over his summer vacation. Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2HFUeAK Website: https://kellyandryan.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiveKellyandRyan/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livekellyandryan/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiveKellyRyan 2020-09-15T16:48:45Z

Pilgrim, Norman, and Johnson will be joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly and ESPN’s The Undefeated senior entertainment reporter Kelley Carter live from outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

It will certainly be a different kind of awards show. As Kimmel explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “The fact of the matter is, it’s more fun to do jokes in front of an audience. There’s no question about that. But we’re just trying to be as creative as possible given the constraints and there are a lot of areas you can have fun with. Because everybody knows how an award show goes, but nobody really knows how it goes from a bunch of houses. So, we’re going to play with the conventions that we typically see at the Emmys and all these other award shows and adapt them. It’s almost like a home game version of a beloved television show. It’s like playing Wheel of Fortune in your house.”

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards air live Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: New Reality Star Lost Her Son to a Drug Overdose in 2009