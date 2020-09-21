How to Watch L.A.’s Finest Online Without Cable for Free

TV networks are getting creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, so enter L.A.’s Finest on FOX, a show that originally aired on Spectrum Originals. It makes its TV premiere Monday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch L.A.’s Finest online for free:

‘L.A.’s Finest’ Preview

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union star in this TV series that is an offshoot of the Bad Boys movie franchise. On the show, Union plays Sydney Burnett, sister to Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) from the films. Alba plays Nancy McKenna, Sydney’s new partner in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Rounding out the cast are Duane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, Ernie Hudson, Barry Sloane, Zach McGowan, Jake Busey, and Rebecca Budig.

The description of the show teases: “L.A.’s Finest follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.”

The description of the premiere reads, “When a boy is targeted by a powerful cartel, two detectives with complex pasts race the clock to keep him safe, but when Syd’s personal quest for justice threatens their efforts, the pair must decide whom they really serve and protect.”

And on September 28, episode two, titled “Defiance,” the cops are “tracking down a serial killer who lures his victims into isolated areas before killing them live on social media and Syd has a dangerous secret that clashes with McKenna’s complicated past.”

The show marks Alba’s return to Hollywood after an eight-year hiatus, during which she founded The Honest Company. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Union says she could not have found a better partner for the project — a project not a lot of networks wanted to touch.

“A lot of studios and networks shy away from making grown women sexy, action heroes — we get stuck in Hollywood when you’re 25,” Union said. “That’s when they think you’re at your most sexy, most viable. I’m 46, and I’ve never made more money and never had more options and never lived a bigger, better, and more full, thoroughly enjoyable life. And I found a partner in Jess, who also has a life outside Hollywood that is bigger, dare I say, and more fulfilling, and amazing. In our fullness and our dopeness and peak sexiness — I think we’re still peaking — happens not in spite of, but because of, our full-ass womanness.”

L.A.’s Finest premieres Monday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

