How to Stream Lions vs Packers Game Without Cable

Aaron Rodgers and the red hot Green Bay Packers (1-0) will host the Detroit Lions (0-1) in an NFC North clash Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Lions vs Packers online:

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Detroit, Green Bay and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: Fox is live in most markets, including Detroit, Green Bay and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: Fox is live in select markets, including Detroit. It is NOT available in Green Bay

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Lions vs Packers live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Lions vs Packers Preview

The defending NFC North champs started their season off incredibly strong on the road against the Minnesota Vikings last week, winning 43-34. Aaron Rodgers looked like Superman yet again, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns while putting up a rating of 127.5. His line also kept him clean — he wasn’t sacked once — and this week, he’ll be facing a Detroit Lions team that managed just one sack against Mitchell Trubisky in a 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears Week 1.

The Lions were this close to beating the Bears, but they gave up three fourth quarter touchdown passes, and rookie D’Andre Swift dropped a game-winning score from quarterback Matthew Stafford with just six seconds left in the game. Still, Detroit isn’t dwelling on what happened last week.

“It doesn’t matter if you lose it, win it, win it by 10, lose it by 10, whatever it is, lose a close one, win a close one,” Stafford said this week. “You’ve got to move on to the next one. Shoot, lucky for us, Green Bay gets our attention pretty quick.”

The Packers swept the Lions in 2019, but they won both games by four points, and head coach Matt LaFleur seems to know there was a bit of luck involved. “It was pretty much a miracle that we were able to win both those games,” LaFleur said about his previous bouts with Detroit last year, adding: “they definitely could have beaten us twice last year. So you know we’ve got a big task in front of us.”

On defense, the Packers still seem to have some issues with stopping the run. Minnesota running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison combined for 100 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries. That’s 6.25 yards per rush allowed, and that’s not including the 34 yards Kirk Cousins had on four carries. If the Lions can get running back Adrian Peterson going, he could give the Packers defense more than a few fits.

Detroit will be without top wideout Kenny Golladay again, so Stafford will have to get creative with his weapons. One could be rookie Quintez Cephus, who Stafford spoke very fondly of this week.

“He’s done a nice job,” Stafford said about the rookie wideout. “Obviously, I missed him on a couple, there’s a couple I’m sure he wishes he had back. That’s kind of how it goes when you have a young guy in there and you’re trying to get to know him and learn ’em, and he’s trying to learn the game without a preseason or any of that stuff. He did a great job.”

But even if they can get their timing right, they still may not be enough for Rodgers and company, who will be mercifully attacking a depleted and diminished secondary that will also be without first round draft pick Jeff Okudah yet again.

