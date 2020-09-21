Saints vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to open Allegiant Stadium with a win as they host Drew Brees and the Saints for Monday Night Football.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Saints vs Raiders online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Saints vs Raiders Preview

Both the Saints and Raiders picked up wins in Week 1. The Raiders were able to hold on for a 34-30 victory despite 15 fourth quarter point from the Carolina Panthers. Derek Carr passed for 239 and a score, while running back Josh Jacobs scored a trio of touchdowns on 25 carries.

The Raiders are hoping to put on an encore in Week 2 as they open their new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after making the move from Oakland in the offseason.

“It’s got everything you could imagine, and I can’t wait to share it with our fans,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “People around the world, entertainers are going to be here. It’s going to be the hot spot if you ask me. It’s the coolest place I’ve seen.”

That being said, there will be no fans in the stands in Las Vegas.

“We wish they could experience it with us,” Carr said. “I’m sure they will be around somewhere. I’m sure there is a certain street or strip that they’ll be on that our fans will be at.”

Even opposing Saints quarterback Drew Brees understands the significance of the first game in Las Vegas.

“It’s absolutely a historic moment, right?” Brees reporters this week. “First professional football team in Vegas, the opening of this new stadium, which I’m sure is tremendous. So yeah, there’s a lot of unique things to it and obviously the game itself.”

The Saints took down the much-hyped Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first win of the season 34-23.

“Of course, it’s significant and it’s unique and I’d be lying to you if I said to you it didn’t mean a little bit more,” Brees said after the win. “I’ve got so much love and respect for (Brady) and what he’s able to accomplish. … We played against each other in college, for goodness sake, in 1999,” Brees continued. “At the end of the day, I think we would both pinch ourselves if you told us back then we’d have the opportunity to play this long and be a part of so many great teams and so many great moments, historic moments.”

The Saints are a 5.5-point road favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 45 points. The total has gone over in Seattles last five games against New England.