US Open Golf Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

It might be a few months behind schedule, but the US Open has finally arrived and golfers will descend upon Winged Foot Golf Club for the 120th edition of the storied tournament.

The tournament will have daily television coverage on Golf Channel and NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 US Open online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 US Open live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Golf Channel and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 US Open live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), Golf Channel and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off the first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 US Open live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

US Open 2020 Preview

The PGA’s second major in five weeks is set to tee off Thursday as the best golfers in the world have made their way to Mamaroneck, New York, for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot. However, the tournament will be played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has become standard since golf returned to play.

“I miss the energy and just the positiveness that the fans bring and just that electricity,” Tiger Woods said. “That’s something that I’ve been playing in front of for over two decades. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of that. … This area has some of the best golf courses on the planet, but also what makes coming up here and being a part of these events are the fans and the energy that this entire area brings. They love sports. It’s a shame that we’re not going to have that atmosphere out here this particular week.”

The golfers will have their hands full at Winged Foot, a notoriously tough course where accuracy is key thanks to narrow fairways, sloping greens and tough rough.

“This place tests every single aspect of your game,” Rory McIlroy said of the course. It’s hard, obviously, but I think it’s very, very fair. Something would have to go seriously wrong to get into the realms of goofy golf.”

Dustin Johnson has been on a tear over the last month. He’s won twice — most recently the Tour Championship — and finished runner-up two other times. Now he’ll look to start the new season on a high-note.

“I’m playing well; I’ve got a lot of confidence in the game,’’ Johnson said. “The game is in good form right now [and] hopefully it stays in good form for the rest of the week, but it’s one of those golf courses where it’s very difficult and you need to be spot-on if you want to play well.”

Johnson is the betting favorite at +800, followed by Jon Rahm (+1000), Justin Thomas (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1400) and Collin Morikawa (+1600).

Woods is still a top 15 contender at +3300 despite not finishing better than 40th since he returned to the Tour in July.

“This year I really haven’t putted as well as I wanted to, and the times I did make a few swing mistakes, I missed it in the wrong spots,” Woods told reporters Tuesday. “Consequently, I just didn’t have the right looks at it. I’ve compounded mistakes here and there that ended up not making me able to make pars or a birdie run, and consequently I haven’t put myself in contention to win events.”

