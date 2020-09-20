Vikings vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts will both be looking to bounce back from disappointing Week 1 performances as they square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets.

Vikings vs Colts Preview

The 43-34 final score didn’t quite indicate how bad the Vikings were beat by the Packers in Week 1. The once vaunted Minnesota defense allowed 522 total yards to their NFC North rival and came away with more questions than answers.

“I just feel like we came out flat, you know what I mean?” Vikings defensive end Yannick Ngakoue told reporters. “People want to say, I guess, not having fans and things like that, but at the end of the day it’s just like playing backyard football. We didn’t have any fans back then. We just went out there and had fun.”

Vikings quarterback was solid, putting up 259 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception on 19-of-25 passing. Minnesota offense coordinator Gary Kubiak said the team might try more play action to get Cousins in rhythm against the Colts.

“Yeah, I mean, if we’re on-rhythm and doing the things we like to do, we’ll definitely get more than that,” Kubiak said. “We got in the situation in the second half, we had to go no-huddle, and it’s hard to play past people when you’re in that situation.

“So, it got a little different from that standpoint. But hopefully we stay on-rhythm here this week … but it’s definitely something that Kirk does really well.”

The key for the Vikings offense will get running back Dalvin Cook going. He had just 12 carries for 50 yards in the loss.

The Colts were stunned in Week 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20, dropping the contest despite being a heavy favorite. That was despite the defense giving up just 241 total yards.

Indy signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers in the offseason, and relied on the 38 year old’s arm aplenty in their first game. Rivers was 36-of-48 for 363 yards and a touchdown. He also had two costly interceptions.

The Colts have been hit with the injury bug early. Running back Marlon Mack is out for the season after tearing his Achilles and tight end Jack Doyle is out for the game against the Vikings. The Colts will now be relying on Nyheim Hines, rookie Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins to carry the load in the run game.

“As far as Nyheim (Hines), yeah we will continue to mix him in. He’s not just a third-down back in our eyes even though he is really good on third down,” Reich told the media Wednesday. “Jonathan will get the bulk of the carries, but Nyheim and Jordan Wilkins will be the change of pace.”

Indianapolis is a 3-point home favorite. The total is set at 49 points.

