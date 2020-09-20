How to Watch Mainz 05 Games in USA

Mainz supporters could be in for a tough season in 2020-21 with relegation once again looking a strong possibility for Achim Beierlorzer’s side. The team finished just six points off the relegation play-off place last season and a lack of investment in the squad during the transfer window means they could spend another season battling the drop.

There is quality in the squad but a lack of experience and strength in depth may prove costly this time around. Mainz possess a strong spine with promising young center-back Jeremiah St. Juste in the heart of the defence, captain Danny Latza in midfield, and Robin Quaison in attack. However, injuries to key players could wreak havoc when it comes to their chances of staying up.

FSV Mainz 2020-21 Preview

Last season’s top scorer Quaison will be key to Mainz’s hopes of staying up. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and if he were to leave it would be a huge blow.

Quaison netted 13 times in 32 games in 2019-20, including his first career hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Werder Bremen. He also scooped the Bundesliga Goal of the Month for October with this cracker in a 3-1 win over Koln.

Robin Quaison – October 2019's Goal Of The Month WinnerRobin Quaison is the scorer of your Goal of the Month for October. ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS You've made your choice. We asked you to pick your Goal of the Month for October from 10 excellent candidates. We know it won't have been easy, but you've selected a winner – Robin Quaison's long-range thunderbolt has… 2019-11-07T19:00:01Z

Young French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta should also be threat for Mainz. The 23-year-old missed a chunk of last season with a knee problem but has started the new campaign in fine style.

Mateta bagged a hat-trick in Mainz’s 5-1 win over TSV Havelse in the first round of the DFB-Pokal Cup, and his club will be hoping he can continue that kind of goalscoring form in the Bundesliga.

Hat-trick to start the season ✅ Who's looking forward to seeing #Mateta when we start our @Bundesliga_EN campaign on Sunday? 🙋‍♂️#UpTheMainz pic.twitter.com/qJ2qsBxfQe — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) September 14, 2020

The big win will be a boost ahead of the new campaign, although Mainz did have to come back from going a goal down. Sporting director Rouven Schröder has urged his team to improve defensively ahead of their Bundesliga opener.

“We’ve still got work to do in defence, we must improve there. We’re coming up against RB Leipzig next week and we’ll have to be better defensively.”

Mainz kick off their Bundesliga campaign against RB Leipzig and can be forgiven for approaching the fixture with some trepidation. Leipzig put 13 goals past Mainz without reply in two fixtures in the Bundesliga last season, although six of those goals were scored by striker Timo Werner who has since moved to Premier League side Chelsea.

Transfer Ins and Outs

It’s been a quiet summer on the transfer front for Mainz so far with just two players brought in. Center-back Luca Kilian has arrived from Paderborn, signing a four-year contract at the club.

The Germany Under-21 defender should help strengthen the backline and impressed last season despite Paderborn’s relegation. Schröder has told supporters what the club can expect from the young star.

“Luca Kilian fits perfectly to what we’re looking for: he is an immensely talented, highly trained German-speaking player who already has experience playing in the Bundesliga, despite his young age. We had a favourable opportunity to sign him, which we took in order to be well-equipped for the future. “Luca is physically robust on the one hand but also has pace, in addition to a strong character. Despite his young age, he managed to become a key part of Paderborn’s starting lineup and was able to impress with strong performances. An injury was the only thing to slightly delay his development. We are pleased that he is ready to take on this challenge of firmly establishing himself in the Bundesliga with Mainz 05.”

Fellow center-back Dimitri Lavalée has also completed his signing on a free transfer from Standard Liege. The 24-year-old came through the youth academy at the Belgian club but is now set for a fresh challenge in the Bundesliga.

Manager: Achim Beierlorzer

Beierlorzer took over Mainz in November 2019 just nine days after being sacked by FC Koln after a four-game losing run. Indeed he managed just two wins in six months during his brief stay at the RheinEnergieStadion and does lack top-level management experience.

Mainz team spent last season flirting with relegation but managed to survive, notching an impressive win over Borussia Dortmund along the way. Beierlorzer looks to have his work cut out keeping Mainz in the top flight again in 2020-21

A tough start awaits the Zerofivers too with an opening day fixture away at last season’s Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig. Mainz will need no reminding they lost the corresponding fixture 8-0 last season